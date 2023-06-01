MG Motor New Zealand Appoints New Country Manager

MG Motor New Zealand has announced the appointment of a new Country Manager which will take effect from 1 June 2023.

This appointment will see Arek Zywot step into the Country Manager position following Patrick Bourke’s return to headquarters in Australia after his secondment last year.

Mr Zywot brings 11 years of automotive experience and under his leadership, he has grown brands and successfully launched more than 20 models in the New Zealand market.

Mr Zywot says he is looking forward to the new challenge of leading the New Zealand arm of MG Motor and its local team, including 16 dealers located across the country.

“I have spent my entire working life in the automotive industry locally, and to now be leading the New Zealand arm of MG Motor is an absolute privilege,” said Mr Zywot.

“It has taken us a considerable amount of time to find the right person for this crucial role. We chose Arek because of his deep experience and understanding of the automotive industry in New Zealand, coupled with his track record and connections locally and globally,” said Chief Executive Officer of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, Peter Ciao.

“Every customer is irreplaceable. At MG, it's about more than just customer service; it’s about customer experience and finding new and innovative ways to excite and inspire our New Zealand customers with our expanding range of electric vehicles and home energy solutions including the MG4, ZS EV and ChargeHub.

“We need to meet our customers' expectations around value, but that is just the beginning. From there, we strive to innovate a more valuable customer interaction by delivering a great product, respecting their time and providing the best driving experience possible for their investment.

“MG Motor New Zealand has grown successfully, however, we are a local business and extremely excited to have Arek joining us in this crucial role as we bring more EVs into New Zealand.”

In his new role as Country Manager, Mr Zywot will work closely with Mr Ciao and the remainder of MG Motor Australia’s executive team alongside the SAIC Management team.

