Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Choosing The Ideal Retirement Village For Your Needs

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Whether you're planning to retire in comfort or if you’re searching for a suitable retirement village for a loved one - picking the right facility can make all the difference to your peace of mind.

Useful Facilities

From maintained bathrooms, right through to clean and tidy walkways; facilities in a retirement village should be a top priority. Additional services can include things like on-site medical centres - and these can be hugely reassuring if something unavoidable should happen.

Access to Amenities

Many people overlook the potential of amenities within a retirement home or village, but the truth is that life doesn’t stop once you’ve retired. In fact, for many, this is their chance to truly enjoy their free time and financial peace of mind. Amenities can include things like recreation rooms, shops and stores, activity centres, tennis courts, golf clubs and more - and a good retirement village will likely have some, if not all of these available to those that reside there.

The more amenities, the better, even if you don’t plan on using them, as knowing that they are there can be beneficial should you ever find yourself in need of them.

Safety and Security

Another important trait that a good retirement centre should have is proper security. From gated communities to protect the vulnerable, right through to security systems, on-duty guards, and other features; knowing that the people within the community are being looked after and kept safe at all times can have a significant impact on your decision.

Live life in peace

These important features aren’t just a hope, they should be a requirement to ensure that you or the person you are selecting a home for is going to be able to live their life in ultimate security and comfort with all of their needs properly met.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Binoy Kampmark: Meta & Privacy: The Economy Of Data Transgressions

Meta, to put it rather inelegantly, has a data non-compliance problem. It began with the original conception of Facebook, a social network conceived by that most anti-social of types, Mark Zuckerberg. Who says these troubled sorts lack a sense of irony? More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Rio Tinto: Global Spike In Aluminium Prices Drives NZ Smelter’s Profit

Rio Tinto’s wholly-owned subsidiary PANZ has reported financial results relating to its interest in NZAS, showing an underlying net profit of $122.268M for the 2022 financial year. More>>


Retirement Commission: Financial Sector Urged To Drop Jargon, Make Money More Understandable

A new glossary has been launched aiming to strip away the overly complex language used in financial services to make money terms more accessible to Kiwis. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change.More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 