Epson Completes Transition To 100% Renewable Energy Use In Australia And New Zealand

AUCKLAND, 6 June 2023 – Furthering its commitment to the environment and sustainability, 100% of Epson’s electricity used at all of its Australian and New Zealand offices and company sites has now been certified under the Australian GreenPower and the New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS).

Epson Australia MD, Craig Heckenberg, explained, “In our renewed Environmental Vision established in 2021, Epson made a firm commitment to achieve carbon negative and be underground resource free by 2050. We have set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and value chain, aligning with the 1.5°C scenario of the Paris Agreement and the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By 2025, our aim is to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 34% compared to FY2017 levels. To achieve this, renewable electricity is a top priority in our decarbonisation strategy."

Epson also joined RE100, a global initiative that brings together the world's most influential businesses driving the transition to 100% renewable electricity. Since joining RE100 the company announced in March 2021 that its worldwide group sites will all receive their electricity needs from 100% renewable energy sources by 2023.

This transition to 100% renewable electricity by Epson Australia is in line and ahead of Epson’s goal of converting to 100% renewable electricity worldwide by 2023.

Epson Australia Environment & Sustainability Manager, Fatida Un, added, “Sourcing 100% renewable electricity will significantly reduce Epson's annual carbon emissions, enabling us to report zero market-based Scope 2 electricity emissions.1,2 This decision drives investment in renewable energy projects and supports the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.”

Epson purchased certified renewable energy through its electricity retailers. The certified renewable energy products are part of Australia’s GreenPower program and the New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS).

GreenPower is accredited Australian renewable electricity sourced from the sun, wind, water and bioenergy. The GreenPower program is a government accreditation that ensures the electricity use of customers that buy GreenPower is matched with renewable electricity added to the grid. Buying GreenPower means more renewable electricity on the grid and less emissions from electricity use for Epson (Scope 2 emissions).

NZECS verifies that the electricity it consumes from the national grid is matched on an annual basis with electricity produced from certified renewable electricity generation farms.

Heckenberg concluded, “Epson is deeply committed to minimising our environmental impact and this commitment extends beyond our operational practices. Our products and services are designed to not only enhance customers' productivity and efficiency but also reduce their environmental footprint. We also actively collaborate with business partners and embrace open innovation to explore new markets and further expand our potential to contribute to environmental sustainability.”

Read more on Epson’s use of renewable energy here.

© Scoop Media

