Introducing The Savey Mealmaker – PAK’nSAVE’s Latest Greatest Way To Help Save You Money

PAK’nSAVE is helping customers become even more savey with the Savey Mealmaker, an easy-to-use webtool that uses the latest in stick-innovation to create recipes out of food you already have at home.

Using the magic of AI, the Savey Mealmaker generates an easy-to-make recipe that uses ingredients that might otherwise be thrown away, along with a few basic pantry staples that most kiwis have at home. Simply add your leftover ingredients into the Savey Mealmaker and it generates a recipe before your eyes!

A minimum of three ingredients are needed to create a Savey Mealmaker recipe, and if it’s really tasty, you can save and share the recipe.

According to a Kantar New Zealand Food Waste Survey, conducted by Rabbobank and KiwiHarvest in April 2022, New Zealand households throw out around $1500 worth of food each year. The food isn’t off, it’s just forgotten about in the fridge, or people aren’t sure what to do with it.

That’s why PAK’nSAVE is encouraging people to shop their fridge and pantry first before returning for another shop.

PAK’nSAVE Senior Marketing Manager Lauren Ness says: “This is another way that PAK’nSAVE is saving kiwis money and helping to reduce food waste.”

“Not only is the Savey Mealmaker perfect for using up those forgotten ingredients at the back of your fridge, it’s also great to have in your back pocket for all those other occasions during the year when there’s lots of leftovers, like throughout the summer break or Easter weekend,” Lauren says.

“Your leftovers can be seasoned and spruced up and transformed from something drab to fab – all with the help of the Savey Mealmaker.”

A few of the team members at PAK’nSAVE Thames have been getting right into Savey Mealmaker, turning leftovers into all sorts of wonderful dishes including Leftover Chicken Fried Rice and Coconut Banana Bread Pudding. Check out the video.

PAK’nSAVE Thames owner operator Matthew Heap says: “Everything we do, we do to save you money, and part of that is ensuring that nothing goes to waste.”

PAK’nSAVE Thames is on a mission to reduce food waste and does loads of things in the store already. Bananas that are ripening in-store go into our freshly baked banana bread, if an egg breaks in a carton, the rest of the eggs from the carton goes to the bakery, and unsold hot cooked chickens are shredded as toppings for pizzas. Anything that’s close to its best before date goes to the store’s local food rescue so that it can be shared with those in the community who need it most.

“It’s great to see what we’re doing instore helps our customers, our community and the environment, and now, we have a new Savey Mealmaker recipe tool which builds on all of that great work,” Matt says.

To find out what it’s all about, visit saveymealmaker.co.nz and you’ll be away cooking. Happy savey meal making, everyone!

© Scoop Media

