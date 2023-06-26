Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Month To Go: Your FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Hospitality Experience Awaits

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:03 pm
Press Release: MATCH Hospitality

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is now officially one month away, with July 20th zooming towards us at the blistering pace of a powerful striker. Fans and families of the women’s top footballers looking to make the most of this event can secure their preferential seating with ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality, joining clients from over 37 countries who have already done so.

Global sports hospitality leader MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive rights holder of the FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, and has successfully delivered successive record-breaking hospitality programmes for numerous editions of both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

For 2023 – the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ – MATCH presents a range of hospitality options designed to elevate the tournament experience ‘Above & Beyond’ – our slogan and touchstone promise of the Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand event. Additionally, MATCH Hospitality offers Series products, bundling by venue, team or stage of the tournament to enable clients to create the tournament they want through Official Hospitality.

“Our operations teams are fully engaged in the 'last mile' of tournament preparations. On the ground, enthusiasm to deliver a true tournament of firsts is palpable – as is the excitement of host city residents and our clients. We look forward to welcoming domestic and international guests to Official Hospitality, to witness the best of women’s football in our fantastic host countries, both rich in culture, heritage, and a love of sports,” says Vivienne Bervoets, MATCH Hospitality’s Chief Administration Officer.

Product details are available online at www.fifa.com/hospitality, and in summary below:

MATCH PLACE

MATCH Place is a simple, convenient ticket-inclusive hospitality product, offering food and beverage service direct to you in your stadium seat. Book out the ‘block’ with MATCH Place Box, or secure your seat in a shared hospitality open-air box with MATCH Place Single Seat: Perfect for fans seeking convenience, great views, and guaranteed access to the matches of their choice.

  • Available as an exclusive MATCH Place seating block or as seating alongside other MATCH Place customers
  • Bento-box style food offering and snacks, served in-seat
  • A selection of beverages including wines, beers and soft drinks
  • In-seat steward service before and during matches

MATCH CLUB

Enjoy all the on-pitch action and camaraderie of a sociable, shared family-friendly lounge within the stadium. The ideal choice for families and friends – new and old – to get together for the extraordinary celebration in comfort and style.

  • Deli-style menu with hot dishes, salads and finger foods served from artisanal stations in the lounge
  • A selection of beverages including quality wines, beers and soft drinks
  • Service before, during half time and after matches
  • Commemorative gift

MATCH GALLERY SEAT

MATCH Gallery Seat offers shared in-stadium hospitality with seats in glass-fronted boxes located behind the goals, for great access and comfort. This limited product is only available in Wellington Stadium.

  • Premium seats benefit from glass partitioning for protection from the elements.
  • Easy access to a relaxed and convivial hospitality experience in a family-friendly lounge.
  • Deli-style menu including hot dishes, salads and finger foods served in the lounge.
  • A selection of beverages including wines, beers and soft drinks.
  • Service before, during half-time and after matches.
  • Commemorative gift.

MATCH SHARED SUITE

A premium experience in a shared hospitality space, with elevated pitch views, superb catering and a range of entertainment options.

  • A premium suite experience alongside other shared suite customers.
  • Immediate and direct access to your seats in the stadium.
  • Premium dining experience including curated grazing menu, accompanying dishes, cheese and dessert selection.
  • A premium selection of beverages including great quality wines, beers, soft drinks and hot beverages.
  • Extended service (before, during and after matches).
  • Exclusive commemorative gift.

MATCH PRIVATE SUITE

MATCH Private Suite is positioned as a means to secure “an exclusive domain” for your 2023 football hospitality experience. Now available in Series or Single Match Packages, the MATCH Private Suite lets clients entertain guests, enjoy unrivalled pitch views, and elevated service – with direct access to your stadium seats from each suite. It includes:

  • Private dining experience including a curated grazing menu, accompanying dishes, cheese and dessert selection.
  • A premium selection of beverages including a selection of great quality local wines, beers, soft drinks and hot beverages.
  • Extended service (before, during and after matches).
  • Exclusive commemorative gift.

