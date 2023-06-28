Transportable Homes Gain Popularity As Homebuyers Seek Flexibility And Mobility

"The best time to buy a house is 5 years ago". This famous quote from Ray Brown rings particularly true today. There's no doubt that homeownership is an accomplishment many New Zealanders strive towards, whether it's their first home or part of an investment portfolio, buying a home is still one of the most sure-fire ways to create lifelong financial stability - and this is a fact that will not change for the foreseeable future. However, the demand for housing, the cost to enter the market and supplier bottlenecks are proving to be a challenge for many to get their foot on the property ladder. Owning a home is still a great goal for Kiwis, however, it may be time to approach the task from a new angle.

One such way is through buying prefabricated and Modular homes. Thanks to their flexibility, affordability and mobility, these forms of housing have been gaining in popularity over the past few years. Modular homes are made up of pre-built modular sections that can be quickly assembled onsite, while Prefabricated homes are completed in a factory and delivered to the buyer’s location. Both options offer several advantages over traditional housing; they are easier to design, more cost-effective, customisable with a quicker turnaround time and eco-friendly compared to traditional builds.

With all of these factors, it comes as no surprise that transportable homes are rising in popularity amongst New Zealanders.

A Look at New Zealand's Challenging Housing Market, and How Transportable Homes Offer a Solution

The current state of the New Zealand housing market has made it increasingly challenging for potential homeowners to break into the market. High property prices, tight lending restrictions, significant competition from investors, and a limited supply of housing have all contributed to the difficulty in accessing the market. This has created a need for more flexible and mobile housing solutions that can cater to the changing needs of homebuyers.

As a result, there has been a surge in demand for housing options that offer more flexibility and mobility. This includes transportable homes, which are pre-built in a factory and delivered to the buyer's location. This turn-key approach to housing addresses many of the challenges of new builds such as delayed building schedules, inconsistent quality, and budgets that require an ever-increasing contingency.

As more and more homebuyers look for affordable and sustainable housing solutions, the popularity of transportable homes has increased significantly. The fact that transportable homes offer a variety of customisations, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility has made them an attractive option for many potential Kiwi homeowners.

The Benefits of Buying a Prefabricated Transportable Home

One of the biggest advantages of building a prefabricated home comes from the construction process. Rather than being constructed on-site, the vast majority of the fabrication is performed in a purpose-built factory. This eliminates many of the variables that can challenge a traditional new build project, such as exposure to New Zealand's ever-changing climate, and streamlining the entire process. In addition to this, the purpose-built factory allows for consistent quality controls, ensuring that a high level of workmanship is present at every single step of construction. By eliminating and controlling these variables, prefabricated homes offer a building solution that avoids many of the reasons traditional project timelines are extended and costs are increased over time, while still providing a high-quality outcome.

But don't mistake the quick turnaround time as being an indication of limited options. Transportable homes are extremely flexible in their overall design, layout and size. This level of customisation coupled with an extensive array of fixtures and features on offer allows prefabricated home buyers to build a home that truly is specific to their requirements.

Cost-effectiveness is another important benefit of transportable homes. These homes are typically more affordable than traditional buildings as they require less labour and materials during construction. This means that potential homeowners can enter the property market at a lower cost.

In addition, transportable homes are also much more sustainable than traditional builds. By making use of prefabricated materials, transportable homes are much more environmentally-friendly than traditional builds and require fewer resources to manufacture. This makes transportable homes a great option for potential homeowners who are looking for a more sustainable housing option.

Company Spotlight: Advance Build

While prefabricated and transportable homes have been around for over half a century, their rise in popularity has been thanks to contemporary businesses that saw their potential and brought a modern and innovative perspective to the space. Advance Build is leading the charge out of its purpose-built factory in Kerikeri, delivering high-quality, customisable prefabricated homes from Northland through to Auckland.

From its humble beginnings in 2008, Advance Build started when three family members shared a vision of offering Kiwis a unique approach to new home builds. Their passion for high-quality workmanship coupled with efficient build times turned this dream into a reality. 15 years later, the business has grown exponentially. While still family-owned and operated, Advance Build has an expanded team of specialists and over 470 homes designed, built and delivered to happy customers.

Advance Build offers a truly turn-key approach to prefabricated homes - they take care of the entire process, from design and construction, through to delivering the home to your site while ensuring that all permits, consents and completion paperwork are in order. They aim to provide a hassle-free experience, eliminating the stress that usually accompanies a new build project. With a factory construction time of as little as 8 weeks, Advance Build's approach provides Kiwis with a truly compelling solution for their next home.

Their purpose-built facility in Keri Keri allows them to consistently maintain their high level of workmanship year round, with every build that leaves their factory sporting their signature high-quality finishes down to the smallest details. Masters of their craft, Advance Build provides people with the opportunity to see the potential of their transportable homes for themselves. They have Display Homes of various layouts and designs across Rodney, Whangarei and Northern Regions, allowing people to get a real feel for the space as well as see the range of features and fixtures Advance Build has on offer.

Advance Build provides an unrivalled level of quality and customisation to their transportable homes, and the experience they deliver to their customers is second-to-none. With their attention to detail, innovative approach and passion for their craft, Advance Build is a leader in the transportable home industry.

New Zealand's housing market is going to continue being a rollercoaster ride into the foreseeable future, but one that pays dividends for those willing to jump on board. It is incredibly exciting to see companies like Advance Build innovate and provide a unique approach to new builds and it comes as little surprise that transportable homes are becoming increasingly popular among Kiwis.

If you're looking for a home solution that offers the flexibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of a transportable home, then visit Advance Build's website today to see what they have to offer. With its extensive range of customisable floor plans and turnkey approach, Advance Build is the perfect choice for your next home. Visit https://advancebuild.co.nz for more information.

