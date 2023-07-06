Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Moera Corner Dairy and Lotto in Lower Hutt.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

