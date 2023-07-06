Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7 billion (1.9 percent) in the March 2023 quarter, following falls in the previous four quarters, according to Stats NZ figures released today.

Net worth is the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all their liabilities.

“The main contributor to the net worth decline was a fall in owner-occupied property values, which were down 2.6 percent,” national accounts institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said. “Declining property values have also led the falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters.”

Annually, household net worth fell $175 billion, or 7.3 percent in the year ended March 2023, following a period of accelerated growth up to the December 2021 quarter.

