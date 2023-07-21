Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
OYO To Add 100 Hotels As A Digital Nomad DE Rantau Program Partner

Friday, 21 July 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Global hospitality technology company OYO plans to add 100 premium category hotels to support DE Rantau program in Malaysia. OYO plans to strengthen its premium hotel footprint across Malaysia as a part of this initiative. OYO's premium hotel brands include Townhouse Oak, Collection O and Capital O.

It will focus on key regions such as Langkawi, Penang, Klang Valley, Ipoh and Melaka for onboarding hotels under this program. These cities have been identified by the government for their potential to attract both business and leisure travelers.

OYO has constituted a team of 50 employees to reach out to potential hotel partners and conduct physical assessment on the readiness of these hotels for DE Rantau program.

DE Rantau program is aimed at establishing Malaysia as the preferred Digital Nomad Hub to boost digital adoption and promote digital professional mobility and tourism across Malaysia. DE Rantau hub is a nomad-ready accommodation that has been verified, validated and certified by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation based on DE Rantau hubs criteria to cater to the active and dynamic nomad lifestyle.

Hotels will be able to take advantage of OYO's user friendly hotel management system to increase profitability, revenue and efficiency of their hotels. Additionally, OYO will also provide OYO Smart Lock-an automated front desk solution which offers seamless guest check-in and check-out safely and securely.

As part of this partnership, guests can also take advantage of discounted rates for long and short stays under this scheme. OYO will leverage its advanced technology and seamless booking platform to simplify the accommodation process for guests.

OYO currently has more than 700 hotels across 50 cities in Malaysia. OYO's extensive presence in Malaysia, with properties across major cities and popular destinations, will ensure that De Rantau Program participants have access to comfortable accommodations across all locations. Most of these hotels will be equipped with basic facilities such as Wi-Fi connection, availability of cafe, stores, entertainment and recreational facilities within walking distance and easy access to food and parcel delivery as well as transportation services.

Speaking on the development, Akshay Rathod, Country Head, OYO Malaysia said "We are delighted to be chosen as the accommodation partner for Malaysia's DE Rantau Programme. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality accommodation across Malaysia. Through this partnership, we aim to support the Malaysian government's vision of boosting tourism potential in the country and help local economy".

OYO is also planning to organise awareness sessions for all the DE Rantau certified hotel owners and their team to guide and support them. It will also conduct a quarterly audit of OYO hotels onboarded under this program to ensure quality of services.

