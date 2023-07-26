Aelia Duty Free Celebrates FIFA Women’s World Cup With Mega Deals, Exclusive Offers And Cash Prizes

Aelia Duty Free has kicked off its Women’s World Cup party for international travellers and visitors with mega deals, exclusive offers and cash prizes at Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown international airports

Anyone who spends $20 on their VISA card in any of the dozens of Aelia Duty Free or LagardereAWPL stores qualifies to play an online penalty shoot-out competition, with $100,000+ of instant prizes and a grand prize of $3,000

Aelia Duty Free is offering exclusive deals across a high-end range of global and local brands including recently released Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum and artisan skincare Anoint, lovingly crafted in Kerikeri.

25 July 2023 - Aelia Duty Free, operated by LagardereAWPL, has launched its FIFA World Cup party for the thousands of travellers and locals who visit its stores throughout the exciting month-long event.

LagardèreAWPL is partnering with major FIFA affiliates to bring mega deals, exclusive offers and cash prizes to its customers during the celebrations. Its offers come as international travel numbers soar, and duty free shopping is officially back!

Aelia’s offers include entry into an online penalty shoot-out for anyone who spends $20 on their VISA card, in any of the dozens of LagardèreAWPL stores across New Zealand. Entry qualifies the player to play an online penalty shoot-out competition, with $100,000+ of instant prizes and a grand prize of $3,000. Aelia’s deals are the result of a partnership between Aelia and all major FIFA affiliates, including Velocity Brand Management (licensors for FIFA), Coca Cola (official drinks sponsor), Smiths chips (official snack sponsor) and Visa (official payment partner).

Przemyslaw Lesniak, LagardèreAWPL co-CEO, says: “We’re proud to be bringing the FIFA Women’s World Cup experience to customers in all 39 of our stores across New Zealand, and especially for international visitors coming to New Zealand.

“With visitor numbers fast growing compared to last year*, international travel is returning quickly to New Zealand shores. International travel is back! Shopping at Duty free is back!” says Lesniak.

Aelia is also featuring special promotions that include exclusive partnerships with global and New Zealand brands. These include:

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, launched exclusively into global travel retail in July. The gourmand aromatic scent, created by Firmenich Senior Perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie, is centred around three distinct vanilla notes.

Fragrance Multi Buy Offers – Discover a world of enchanting aromas and save 20% when you buy two fragrances.

M&H Honey – This award-winning manuka honey is sourced from over 4000 hives in the central North Island and handcrafted by a family of beekeepers. Available at Aelia Duty Free Auckland & Dunedin

Anoint Skincare - Lovingly made in Kerikeri, Anoint is an artisan skincare range formulated using essential oils, premium butter, rejuvenating botanicals, and mineral rich natural salts Available at Aelia Duty Free Auckland, Queenstown, Christchurch and coming soon to Dunedin.

Sweet Disorder – Kiwi confectionery at its best, Sweet Disorder is a popular treat that comes in a bottle that specialises in fun and delicious confectionary gifts and sweets remedies Available at Aelia Duty Free Auckland, Queenstown, Christchurch and coming soon to Dunedin.

Lesniak says, “We are proud to showcase unique New Zealand products to international travellers through Aelia Duty Free, creating magical moments for every traveller that passes through our doors.”

Travellers can shop online and pre-order for both arrivals and departures at aeliadutyfree.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

