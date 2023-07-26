Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Empowering Girls Who Grow: New Digital Platform Paves The Way For A Better Tomorrow

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: One Good Kiwi

Tuesday 25th July 2023 – Girls who Grow is set to benefit from significant financial support through One Good Kiwi, a pioneering digital giving platform, which has committed an impressive $1.2 million annually to projects with purpose.

The brainchild of Entrepreneurial Women with Purpose founder Catherine van der Meulen and co-chair of Future Farmers NZ Aimee Blake, Girls who Grow will be joining an impressive line-up of nine other meaningful projects on the One Good Kiwi platform this August.

The funds will be used by Girls who Grow to continue activating a movement of conscious, educated, environmental guardians all over Aotearoa New Zealand by connecting young people back to nature through food, fashion and music

Girls who Grow is turning traditional narratives surrounding agriculture and farming on it’s head with a future-focused climate positive approach to inspire and nourish young women into a thriving new career that they can shape and mold into their own.

Workshops, imagination challenges, and on-farm experiences, along with scholarships for immersive farm experiences, for female college students are the real-world immersive experiences that Girls who Grow is using to empower and inspire the next generation.

“With New Zealand's food and fiber sector accounting for 81% of exports, Girls who Grow is providing pathways for young women to enter this vital industry, currently underrepresented with only 6% of school leavers involved,” says Catherine van der Meulen.

“Girls who Grow wants to help inspire the voices of our future female changemakers, leaders, and environmental guardians. The support from One Good Kiwi is allowing us to make that a turning point in history where we must stand strong and as one for the betterment of Aotearoa and our planet.”

One Good Kiwi revolutionises the act of giving by introducing an altruistic currency exclusively spent to support initiatives benefiting rangatahi (young people) for a brighter future in Aotearoa. This user-friendly digital platform empowers users to distribute the annual $1.2 million donation through a fun and intuitive app, making generosity effortless and enjoyable.

One Good Kiwi platform allocates $100,000 monthly for users to vote on charitable donations. Users swipe through ten projects, learn about them, and allocate tokens to their favourite. Charities receive a minimum of $1,000, ensuring New Zealanders can do good, feel good, and have fun.

Despite New Zealanders' generous nature, the rising cost of living often hinders donations to good causes. Research reveals financial constraints (70%) and uncertainty about worthy causes (16%) are the main reasons why Kiwis don’t give more to charities. One Good Kiwi aims to empower and enable positive change, addressing these challenges.

To get involved download the One Good Kiwi app from the app store or visit www.onegoodkiwi.nz and help us make Aotearoa a better place.

