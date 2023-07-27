Advanced Appoints Andrew Henderson As CTO And Narinder Sahota As CSO

Leading software and services company, Advanced, has today announced that Andrew Henderson has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Narinder Sahota, who was appointed CTO in 2021 and who has over 20 years customer service experience, has been appointed as Advanced’s Chief Services Officer (CSO) to run the company’s services organisation. Andrew brings to the role twenty years’ experience in supporting start-up technology firms and global financial services firms to deliver value and growth to their customers through the deployment of innovative technology solutions.

Having worked with brands such as JP Morgan Chase & Co in the USA, Westpac in New Zealand, and ING Bank where his role of Global Chief Technology Officer took him to Australia, Ukraine and the Netherlands, Andrew has a strong understanding of the large-scale organisational need for digital transformation across a global market. In 2012 Andrew was named Australian CIO of the Year for his innovative work transforming ING Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Advanced’s recently appointed CEO, Simon Walsh, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Advanced. His expertise in leading large engineering teams, agile ways of working and utilising technology to increase the speed and quality of delivery, will be vital in supporting how we transform, develop and deliver our software services for our customers. In his role, Andrew’s top priorities will be to develop a highly skilled, energised and proud engineering team, and to simplify and modernise our portfolio, introducing next generation technologies to accelerate Advanced’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Advanced at such a pivotal moment in the organisation’s growth. My passion lies in delivering integrated cloud services with continuous delivery technologies to enable customers to rapidly scale in-line with growth. At Advanced, our operational infrastructure is a key dependency for our growth and success and I’m really excited to start building and delivering our new technologies to drive significant growth across our portfolio.”

A native of New Zealand, Andrew will relocate to the UK next month.

