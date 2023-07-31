Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DTI Lawyers Acquires BCB Law

Monday, 31 July 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: DTI Lawyers

DTI Lawyers is pleased to announce that they will be acquiring the well-respected legal practice BCB Law from 1 August 2023. BCB Law has delivered specialist property and private client legal services in central Hamilton for 26 years. DTI Lawyers recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and provides complementary legal services in commercial, property and private client as well as expanding the scope of services with its specialist Employment Team.

DTI has worked across from BCB on numerous transactions throughout the past decade, and the partners have formed a strong collegial relationship and mutual respect for how each firm practices law with a client first approach. So, when husband and wife team Brian and Robin Braatvedt decided to take their well-earned retirement, they reached out to DTI, confident in the knowledge that their clients will be in good hands.

Director Brian Braadvedt stated, “We are delighted that DTI Lawyers is acquiring our practice. DTI genuinely shares our values of integrity, trusted relationships, and sharp expertise.”

DTI Managing Director Jaime Lomas affirmed this, saying that “DTI Lawyers are committed to building strong relationships with all of our clients. BCB Law clients can expect the same level of personalised service and care as they are accustomed to.” From 1 August, previous clients of BCB can find their deeds and files located at the offices of DTI, conveniently located in the neighbouring building to BCB law on Alexandra Street.

### Ends ###

About DTI Lawyers:

DTI Lawyers is a specialist commercial, property, private client and employment law practice based in the Waikato. DTI Lawyers are recognised experts in their specialist areas of practice and were recently awarded NZ Lawyer’s Boutique Firm of the Year Award.

www.dtilawyers.co.nz

