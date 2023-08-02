Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Food Safety Rules For Registered Food Importers

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

In a change that will make imported food safer for consumers, strengthened requirements for all New Zealand food importers came into effect yesterday.

“The changes clarify the role and responsibilities of food importers when they bring food into New Zealand, to ensure that the food is safe and suitable for Kiwi consumers,” said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Most food importers won’t have to make any changes to comply with the new rules, some will have to make minor tweaks, and a small number will have to dramatically improve their procedures.

“We encourage all registered food importers to go and check the Ministry for Primary Industries website to make sure they are following the updated rules.”

The rule changes are detailed in a Food Notice that was issued in February 2023, and they provide detailed requirements for four key areas for food importers. The food importer must conduct a safety and suitability assessment before the food is brought to New Zealand, make sure the food is stored and transported in a safe way, keep proper records, and have a recall plan in case anything goes wrong.

“Food importers have always had to ensure their food is safe and suitable; the new rules provide them with clarity on what they need to do to meet their responsibilities,” said Mr Arbuckle.

“We’re sure importers and retailers would like to avoid expensive recalls, like those seen recently with frozen berries and tahini, and complying with these new rules will help them to ensure their food is safe and minimise the likelihood of things going wrong.

“This means that consumers can be confident that all imported food is subject to consistently high safety standards.”

New Zealand Food Safety began consultations with the industry about the new rules in June 2022 and has been in regular contact with food importers about the strengthened rules, so that they have had plenty of time to prepare.

Food importers who fail to follow safety rules can face fines of up to $500,000 for a company, while an individual can be fined up to $100,000 and be jailed for up to two years.

Guidance for importers is available on the New Zealand Food Safety website, and food importers with any questions can contact New Zealand Food Safety on 0800 00 83 33 or info@mpi.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Food Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 