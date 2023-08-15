AGI Open 2023, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,International Design Conference Featuring Global Design Legends

A unique opportunity to see some of the world’s most influential designers in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. A two-day programme featuring 36 speakers including Paula Scher, Kenya Hara, Liza Enebeis, Brian Collins, Irene Pereyra and Eddie Opara.

The AGI Open is a festival for anyone interested in unique global perspectives on design, motion, communications, digital innovation, branding and creative practice. If you are a designer, creative, student or educator this is not to be missed.

Dean Poole, Aotearoa New Zealand’s first AGI member and event curator says, “Design is an expansive and evolving field, with new practice areas emerging continuously at the intersection of creativity and technology. This is a design event of global significance in our home town—we have worked to bring it here for our creative communities and we want them all to come and soak it up.”

“This is not an annual event, it’s a once in a generation event. If you need inspiration, or a high-impact download on global design culture—come to the AGI Open in September.”

Tickets for the AGI Open 2023 are on sale now and can be purchased through the conference website.

https://agi-open.com/

Don’t miss out!

Event Details

AGI Open—The largest design event ever held in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

18–19 September, Aotea Centre

30+ Global design leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time

The first time an AGI Open has been held in the Southern Hemisphere

Two days of curated talks and activities, including a special exhibition at Objectspace

Day 1 Speakers

Taku Satoh (Japan)

Astrid Stavro (UK)

Irene Pereyra (Spain)

Henrik Kubel (UK)

Paul Garbett (Australia)

Michaela Webb (Australia)

Dean Poole (New Zealand)

Ahn Sang-soo (South Korea)

Alejandro Paul (Argentina)

Paul Boudens (Belgium)

Eddie Opara (USA)

James Goggin (New Zealand)

Minmin Qu (China)

Qian Jiang (China)

Stuart Geddes (Australia)

Jumping He (Germany)

Arch MacDonnell (New Zealand)

Brian Collins (USA)

Nikki Gonnissen (Netherlands)

Day 2 Speakers

Paula Scher (USA)

Stefan Sagmeister (USA)

Lars Müller (Switzerland)

Thomas Widdershoven (Netherlands)

Yah-Leng Yu (Singapore)

Kris Sowersby (New Zealand)

Jonathan Castro Alejos (Netherlands)

Lucille Tenazas (USA)

Verónica Majluf (Peru)

Pooroni Rhee (South Korea)

Chí-An De Leo (Vietnam)

Tommy Li (China)

Kenya Hara (Japan)

Stanley Wong (China)

Ariane Spanier (Germany)

Liza Enebeis (Netherlands)

James Brown (Australia)

