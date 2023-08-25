Unique Cauliflower Ice Cream Back In HELL As Eatkinda Launches New Flavour

Hot on the heels of being named a finalist in two categories at the NZ Food Awards, Kiwi start-up EatKinda is launching another flavour of its groundbreaking cauliflower ice-cream in HELL Pizza stores across the country today.

The delicious plant-based dessert - which is so creamy customers are saying they can’t tell it’s not dairy - will be available in Chocolate Swirl flavour from Friday, adding to the existing Strawberry Swirl already in store at HELL. It will also be in a home-compostable container, adding to the brand’s sustainability achievements.

A world first of its type to be made commercially, Eatkinda ice cream includes the use of cauliflower that would otherwise go to waste purely for cosmetic reasons. It is the brainchild of Jenni Matheson and Mrinali Kumar, who have gone from making ice cream on their kitchen bench to scaling production to take their products nationwide with HELL earlier this year.

Kumar says high demand saw them sell out quickly when first collaborating with HELL, so she’s excited for the launch of their chocolate flavour.

“We are often told by people who taste our products for the first time that they’re mind blown, so we can’t wait to share the new flavour with HELL customers and blow some more minds,” she says.

HELL marketing manager Siang Tay says the innovative, Kiwi-born idea of rescuing cauliflower and turning it into creamy plant-based ice-cream was what first turned heads at HELL.

“For us, the innovation has to be backed up with product quality, and when we got to sample Eatkinda, it was a no-brainer,” he says.

“Our customers loved it - for the initial launch we had estimated we had enough to last six weeks, but it sold out in three, with people coming back for more. The compostable container is an added bonus and Eatkinda’s focus on sustainability and reducing food waste aligns with our own. We are stoked to be able to partner with a like-minded up-and-coming Kiwi provider and be part of getting their amazing ice-cream out there”.

The home-compostable container itself is also a leading innovation, as it is the first ice-cream category home-compostable container in Australasia, Kumar says.

“Most paper tubs in the category have a plastic lining so they can't be recycled or composted, or they are commercially compostable which means they have to be sent to a facility,” she says.

“Ours are plastic free and home compostable, using soy based ink, which means you can simply chuck them in your backyard compost”.

She says EatKinda wants to revolutionise the ice cream industry - changing how science and technology are used in the primary sector to create sustainable and animal-free sweet treats. Partnering with HELL sees a collaboration with a renowned Kiwi brand that has been championing the plant-based and sustainability space as an industry leader for many years.

