New Acquisition Extends Brandt Service And Support To Greater Wellington Region

The Brandt Group of Companies is pleased to announce that they have successfully acquired the assets of Wairarapa Machinery Services Ltd., effective August 31, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome our 18th location in New Zealand, uniting the entire North Island under one dealer brand for Agriculture, Construction and Forestry equipment,” said Shaun Semple, CEO of Brandt. “This will ensure customers have access to the industry’s broadest support infrastructure, delivering the products, parts and service they need, wherever they are operating.”

This acquisition marks 139 dealerships, owned and operated by Brandt, a private, family-owned business headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, across New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company’s extensive experience in the agriculture, construction, and forestry sectors enables them to deliver the quality products and industry-best support services that New Zealand equipment owners need to help them grow their businesses.

The deal comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of AGrowQuip in late January of this year. In addition to gaining the distribution rights for the John Deere Agricultural and Golf lines in AGrowQuip’s operational area, that deal granted Brandt the exclusive rights to sell and service John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment across the entire North Island. Adding this location in Masterton will immediately provide Brandt’s Construction & Forestry customers across the Greater Wellington region with improved access to parts and service.

“Brandt’s focus remains our customers, our people, and our communities,” continued Semple, “and that will continue beyond this acquisition with business as usual, featuring the same great support that customers have come to know and trust over the past 40 years.”

Since arriving in New Zealand two years ago, Brandt has made its presence felt in communities across the North Island. Through its Thanks A Billion (TAB) philanthropic program, Brandt has made significant contributions to a variety of national and community-based charitable organizations to help ensure the success of communities across the island, including a joint donation with John Deere and Waratah of $160,000 to the New Zealand Red Cross to support communicates impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. Over the 2022 Holiday Season, Brandt directed $75,000 into several New Zealand organizations including the Cancer Society of New Zealand, The New Zealand Rural Support Charitable Trust, and Heart Foundation New Zealand. Brandt was also proud to enter a partnership with Surf Life Saving New Zealand in which they support the organization by providing the John Deere equipment necessary to their operation.

Over the past decade, Brandt’s TAB program has distributed more than $24 million to disaster relief and community development initiatives in 250+ communities around the world. The company remains committed to delivering ongoing support for the communities in which they operate worldwide.

For more information on the Brandt Group of Companies, contact Anna Ormrod at AOrmrod@brandtequipment.com.au or visit www.brandt.ca/nz.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 180 locations in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

