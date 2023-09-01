Getting Gold From Lemons

The Much Moore Ice Cream Company is celebrating being the most awarded manufacturer at this year’s NZ Ice Cream and Gelato Awards, scooping up 23 awards including seven golds.

Marcus Moore, Managing Director, Owner and Head Ice Cream Maker has been described as the Willy Wonka of the ice cream world. He says that the team couldn’t be happier with the results of this year’s awards.

“23 medals in 2023!” says Marcus. “We’re thrilled the judges have recognised the efforts of our team to make truly great ice cream.”

“In particular, we must celebrate our Premium Lemon Cheesecake deluxe ice cream that won triple gold. We’re definitely taking lemons and turning them into Much Moore than lemonade.”

Much Moore’s Awesome Salted Caramel, Boysenberry Stracciatella and Premium Creations Vanilla Bean were also awarded gold medals, but it is perhaps winning the converted ‘Best in Category Export Award’ for their Premium Vanilla Ice Cream that is especially gratifying to the team based in Glenfield, Auckland.

“We’ve been operating for over 30 years. We’re proudly family and New Zealand owned, and we continue to be innovators within the industry. We’ve been exporting for a while now, and this side of our business is really growing. We want everyone to know how great Kiwi ice cream is.”

“With so many inspiring and delicious new flavours of ice cream now available, I hope people of all ages branch out this spring and summer and sample a flavour or two that they’ve never tried. What can I say?” says Marcus. “I’m a softie for ice cream!”

