Pax8 Expands Vendor Portfolio With Private Offer Vendors

Friday, 15 September 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Pax8

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (September 15, 2023)Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a strategic initiative to fast-track the onboarding of private offer vendors to its line card. These emerging vendors, often only available on hyperscaler marketplaces, offer new and unique products necessary to support specific verticals. Through the program, managed service providers (MSPs) can quickly and efficiently build a comprehensive solution stack to target new markets.

“Pax8 continues to seek innovative ways to empower partners with cutting-edge solutions to help them boost productivity, foster collaboration, optimise efficiency, and penetrate new markets in today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “By expanding our solution offering to include private offer vendors, our partners can reach new customer segments and deliver a holistic end-to-end solution stack. Additionally, having access to our partner community provides the vendors with a faster route to market, accelerating their revenue growth.”

Through its advanced integrations with hyperscaler marketplaces, Pax8 optimises private offer vendors by streamlining procurement and onboarding processes, expediting market entry. All applications undergo strict validation tests to ensure quality and efficacy before being available.

The private offer vendors currently on the Pax8 Marketplace are complimentary to Microsoft’s suite of products, making it easy for partners to incorporate them into their solution stack. Additionally, the industry-tailored messaging and curated content available through the program empower partners to expand their services and enhance customer loyalty.

Today, partners can access MailGuard 365 and Solgari Contact Centre through the Pax8 Marketplace, while officeatwork, Zoho, and many other private offer vendors will be available in the months ahead.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favourite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

