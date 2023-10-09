Introducing ‘The Gift Shop’ New Zealand's Premier Gift Marketplace

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 9 October 2023, 9:18 am
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd is thrilled to announce the official launch of its innovative platform, ‘The Gift Shop’ bringing together the best gifts from your favourite stores all in one convenient marketplace. The Gift Shop is here to revolutionise the art of personalised gifting, making it easier than ever to celebrate life's special moments with the perfect gift for the people who matter most.

Finding the perfect gift has never been simpler. The Gift Shop Marketplace takes the hassle out of gift hunting, offering a selection of gifts suitable for every occasion. Whether you're in search of a charming housewarming gift, an unforgettable birthday surprise, or elegant corporate gifts for your business associates or staff, The Gift Shop has got you covered.

"Our mission is to share the joy of giving," said Wayne Kennerley, CEO of Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd. "We understand that finding the right gift can be a daunting task, and that's why we've created The Gift Shop, to bring all your favourite gifting offers in one place. Our mission is to make it easy for you to find the perfect gift so you can spend more time celebrating the moments that matter most in life."

The Gift Shop boasts an impressive line-up of New Zealand's leading gift providers, including Celebration Box, Hello&Cookie, The Wild Rose, Côte Noire and Paddock to Pantry. These renowned gifting brands have joined forces to provide a diverse and curated collection of gifts that cater to every taste and preference.

The Gift Shop also introduces a rewards program which unlocks exciting perks and benefits redeemable across all our partner brands.

At The Gift Shop, we have a Dedicated Corporate Gifting Consultant. We understand the importance of corporate gifting, and the time it takes to find the perfect gifts for clients, employees, and business partners. The Gift Shop is here to make the process effortless. We provide a dedicated consultant to assist our corporate customers every step of the way from the brief to delivery. Our corporate gifting consultant is passionate about curating premium gift boxes and has a vast range of experience working with leading companies, including curating a premium gift box for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

The Gift Shop is tailor-made for corporate customers, offering an extensive range of options, including thoughtfully curated gift boxes, delectable cookies, gourmet gift baskets, and luxurious floral arrangements. We're committed to making your corporate gifting experience seamless and memorable.

To make your gifting experience even more convenient, The Gift Shop offers nationwide delivery, ensuring that your carefully chosen gifts reach their recipients, no matter where they are in New Zealand.

Join us in celebrating the joy of giving with The Gift Shop. Visit our website www.thegiftshop.co.nz to explore our curated selection of gifts and experience a new level of convenience and delight in the world of gifting.

About The Gift Shop:

The Gift Shop is New Zealand's Premier Gift Marketplace, bringing together the finest gifts from top brands in one convenient platform. Founded with a mission to share the joy of giving, The Gift Shop offers a diverse range of gifts for every occasion, with a particular focus on making corporate gifting effortless. For more information, please visit www.thegiftshop.co.nz

