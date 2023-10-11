Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Naturally: Wood In Hospitals Delivers Better Health Outcomes

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 7:12 pm
WoodWorks NZ

Traditionally, most cultures have had a wholistic approach to health and wellbeing. This comprehensive view encompassed mental, physical and spiritual health and social well-being and considered the effects of physical environment in addition to diet and lifestyle.

Today, ‘health’ has become synonymous with ’health care’ as the western, evidence-based model extinguished the older view. However, recent research has confirmed that where one lives has more impact on one’s health and wellbeing than the medical system (beyond episodes of serious disease, of course).

In his talk, Tye discusses the concept of ‘activated optimal health’ through environmental enrichment, and the role our built environment plays in this equation. His lecture will look at the cross-fertilising knowledge between design and brain science, which can lead to the conditions in which people can flourish, not merely survive.

Tye will draw on material from his forthcoming book, titled “Constructing Health: An Exploration of Generous Architecture Through the Neurological, Psychological, and Emotional Benefits of Enriched Environments” which will be published by University of Toronto Press in late 2023. He will also reference examples of his firm’s designs in Canada, Europe and Israel.

