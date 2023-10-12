Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Releases Annual Report 2023

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has today published its Annual Report covering the year from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Board Chair Professor Neil Quigley says the past year marked a significant turning point in the history of the Reserve Bank with the commencement of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 2021 and a fully empowered governance board. It has been a challenging year for monetary policy, with levels of inflation outside the target range due to international and domestic inflationary pressures.

“The Board’s annual assessment of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was that it has a credible plan for returning inflation to within its target range of 1% to 3% per annum over the medium term, while supporting maximum sustainable employment,” Professor Quigley says.

A highlight of the year was the publication of our Review and Assessment of the Formulation and Implementation of Monetary Policy (RAFIMP). This was a detailed and comprehensive review of monetary policy in the five years from 2017 to 2022.

We also gave advice to the Minister of Finance on the MPC’s remit, following feedback from two public consultations, findings from surveys and public workshops, and analysis of key monetary policy issues. Subsequent to this advice, the Minister of Finance issued a new monetary policy remit and agreed to a new Charter for the MPC.

In accordance with our dividend principles, we did not pay a dividend to the Crown this year. We distribute any capital in excess of what is considered sufficient to cover a prudent range of potential financial losses that may arise in the range of activities the Reserve Bank undertakes, or may need to undertake, across its functions to meet its objectives. We did not have any excess capital under this definition at the end of 2022/23, and the Minister agreed with our recommendation that no dividend should be paid.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

It was another significant year for the ongoing shift in our approach to financial regulation and supervision. A highlight has been the enactment of the Deposit Takers Act 2023.

“This new legislation will transform our approach to the regulation of banks and other deposit takers and introduce the Depositor Compensation Scheme. There are many years of work ahead to make sure the new regime works well,” Governor Adrian Orr says.

During the 2022/23 financial year, we requested an amendment to the current funding arrangement which Cabinet agreed to. Subsequently we received a variation to our Funding Agreement to provide additional resources to implement the new regulatory and supervisory regime under the Deposit Takers Act and the Depositor Compensation Scheme. This also provides for further investment in the Bank’s critical infrastructure projects and gives support to under resourced key areas. It is important we make these investments to ensure our people, processes and systems are prepared for the future.

“As the first Annual Report prepared in accordance with the Act, it has new features which I encourage everyone interested in the work of the Reserve Bank to read," Professor Quigley says.

More information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More


MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 