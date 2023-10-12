Jumpflex Wins Best Design Award

Following on from being recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards, the Jumpflex Hero trampoline has won another award, securing a coveted Silver Pin at the Best Design Awards in New Zealand. Established by The Designers Institute of New Zealand, the Best Design Awards is an annual showcase of excellence in design and innovation across graphic, spatial, product, digital and motion design categories.

Says Matthew Tubbs, co-founder of Jumpflex: “The Best Awards showcase such incredible work from such a wide range of disciplines, so it’s easy to see why it is the biggest awards show of its type in the country, and why it now attracts the best of Australian creativity as well. Against that level of quality, it’s amazing for us here at Jumpflex to be recognised with a Silver Pin in the Consumer Product category.”

Tubbs goes on to say: “Jumpflex prides itself on delivering the best trampolines to a global market. We are really excited about the reception that the Hero trampoline has had and look forward to seeing it launch around the world.”

About Jumpflex:

Established in 2009, Jumpflex® is now a global e-commerce business, selling their innovative, high quality trampolines to families all over the world. Jumpflex® are big believers in encouraging children to get outdoors and be active, their mantra - play for life. For more information, visit www.jumpflex.com

