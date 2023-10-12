In An Era Of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault And Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection

Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today’s global businesses, announced new highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organizations, powered by Lenovo technology.

Paired with Lenovo’s award-winning hardware systems, Commvault is delivering simplicity to IT teams with data protection and management from a single view, while giving CIOs flexibility, reliability, and blazing performance at immense scale with better TCO and faster time to value.

“Innovation through collaboration has always been at the heart of Commvault. Partnering with Lenovo propels us further into a future where enterprises can safely say their data is secured, protected, and recoverable,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. “This partnership stands as a testament to both companies’ commitment to supporting global enterprises in navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by today’s data-driven business landscape.”

“As we continue to operate in such a fast-paced and data-driven business environment, ensuring the safety, accessibility, and recoverability of critical business data has never been more important. It is for this exact reason that Commvault and Lenovo have come together to deliver highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organizations,” said Brian Connors, Vice President and General Manager, Software & Business Development, Lenovo.

Commvault software is recognized for its unmatched depth in cloud-native integrations, supporting an array of applications, databases, and infrastructures. For the 12th consecutive year, Gartner positioned Commvault as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Commvault also ranked highest in six out of seven use cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

