Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Australian ATC Students Bound For NZ Shores

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Airways International

Airways International, the commercial arm of Airways New Zealand will shortly be training air traffic controllers from Australia in its Christchurch training facilities, as part of a contract with Airservices Australia.

The Australian air navigation service provider has partnered with Airways International to send an initial cohort of six trainees to Christchurch for air traffic control (ATC) training, following 10 weeks of online training via Airways International’s AKO virtual academy.

This cohort of ATC trainees signals the beginning of what’s expected to be an ongoing partnership between Airways International and Airservices Australia – with potential future cohorts also expected to travel to New Zealand for training.

The trainees will study ICAO 051 ATS Licensing Subjects remotely via Airways International’s AKO virtual academy while remaining in Australia and will travel to Christchurch for ICAO 052 Aerodrome Control and ICAO 053 Approach Control Procedural – undertaking practical training in the real-world TotalControl simulator. The students will be in New Zealand for about five months from March 2024.

Sharon Cooke, Airways International CEO says the partnership enables Airservices Australia’s ATC students to benefit from Airways International’s globally recognised ATC training programme, and its competency-based training framework.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Airservices Australia to bring their ATC students to our facilities in New Zealand for training, and to be fostering further connection between our organisations. This partnership is well placed for success over the coming years,” Ms Cooke says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Michelle Bennetts, Airservices Australia Chief Service Delivery Officer, says the air navigation safety provider was proud to partner with Airways International.

“Airways will be delivering a Tower course to Airservices’ next cohort of air traffic control trainees commencing in December 2023,” Ms Bennetts said.

“This is very exciting as we look at opportunities to evolve how we deliver our training to our people, and allows Airservices to bolster its safe and efficient management of 11 per cent of the world’s airspace.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Airways International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 