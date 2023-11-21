New-look Dunedin Isite Leads National Refresh

The Dunedin visitor centre is one of the first in the country to debut a new-look isite following a national brand refresh of the network.

Dunedin’s isite officially reopened this morning following a small ceremony to celebrate the debut of the refresh, including new branding, which will be rolled out to visitor centres around the country.

The renovation aims to give visitors a great experience while planning their travel in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“More than 30% of visitors to New Zealand visit an isite and we are proud of the local expertise we offer travellers here in Ōtepoti Dunedin which allows our manuhiri visitors to become explorers,” says Dunedin isite Manager Louise van de Vlierd.

“The new design and layout of the isite is intended to provide visitors with inspiration and allow them to make bookings or simply take away information at their leisure.

“Our people are experts on our regions and can give visitors local insights which means they can get off the beaten path to benefit our communities and a wider range of tourism businesses. “

The vision for the fitout was to create an inclusive and accessible environment that is comfortable and welcoming and to integrate the Tiaki Promise in an engaging and tactile way to help educate manuhiri on travel in New Zealand.

Whilst acknowledging that each isite across Aotearoa is different, the national development team started with an over-riding concept of ‘The Gateway to Aotearoa’ before creating a flexible design system that will enable each isite to reflect their local offerings.

Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie says the isite is an important service for locals, tourists and the visitor industry and it’s great to have the renovation completed in time for cruise passengers and the summer season.

“Visitors to Dunedin will be the first to engage with this inspiring, purpose-built iteration of the isite experience which will provide them with the resource, knowledge and expertise to comfortably go out and explore our stunning city.”

The isite network received $2.975m from the Government’s International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) fund to develop the brand of the isite network, upgrade the physical interior of 14 isites and to create digital assets to enhance the visitor experience.

Construction of the other isite locations will roll out over the next three years.

Notes for reporters

• The isite network has deep knowledge and expertise and is New Zealand’s official visitor information provider.

• The isite network is operated by VIN Inc, an Incorporated Society of member 59 member isite visitor information centres across New Zealand and is a controlled entity of Tourism New Zealand.

• These individual members are owned and operated either by Councils, Regional Tourism Organisations, private businesses or local trusts and incorporated societies.

• isites benefit the local community by enticing visitors to stay longer and spend more.

• isites provide impartial and personalised inspiration, information, and bookings for international and domestic visitors as well as residents.

• isites provide advice to visitors ensuring they care for New Zealand, travel safely and with respect for our culture and country.

• The Tiaki Promise is a commitment to care for New Zealand, for now and for future generations.

• The renovations were undertaken by architecture firm Warren & Mahoney.

