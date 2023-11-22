The Search Is On To Find The Best Places To Work In Aotearoa New Zealand.

Best Places to Work – a ground breaking programme that aims to support Aotearoa New Zealand to be the best place in the world to work – was launched on Tuesday evening at the EMA’s head office in Auckland.

The Best Places to Work programme recognises and celebrates Kiwi businesses that are delivering extraordinary employee experiences. It also inspires businesses of all sizes to deliver a positive working environment built on a culture of excellence.

Best Places to Work co-founder and CEO Julie Gill says Best Places to Work is an unrivalled employee experience (EX) programme built on three planks – an employee-led survey, a major awards ceremony and a masterclass workshop series – all designed to work together to celebrate success and inspire change.

“Employee engagement is the foundation of business success. Businesses with better-motivated employees can more effectively engage with their customers and will be more productive and profitable,” says Gill.

“Being part of the Best Places to Work programme, where employee experience success is recognised, can also help you attract and retain the best talent, making it a powerful recruitment tool.”

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the association is delighted to partner with Best Places to Work as its Foundation Sponsor.

“Your people are your most important asset, which is why it is important that business leaders take their employee experience seriously,” says O’Riley.

“We know that an engaged workforce is a more productive workforce. Not only can it improve your customer service and reduce your costs, but it also encourages innovation and lowers staff turnover.”

“There are outstanding examples of companies doing interesting things in this space in New Zealand. Best Places to Work provides a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate this but it also creates a platform where businesses can learn from and inspire each other.”

Gill says that the Best Places to Work programme begins with an employee-led survey, which provides organisations with an in-depth analysis of the quality of their employee experience.

“Not only does the survey help organisations measure their employee engagement, but it also allows them to benchmark themselves against their peers, highlighting areas where they could further improve their employee satisfaction,” explains Gill.

The Best Places to Work survey was designed in collaboration with Supporting Partner Humankind, the largest HR and EX design agency in Aotearoa.

The survey renders results that include both business needs and employee insights. These insights can provide agency to employees and help businesses take the guesswork out of determining which engagement efforts actually move the needle.

Equally, job candidates are looking for proof of good culture. The Best Places to Work programme is one of the best ways to promote employer brand and celebrate organisations that are leading the way. It will suggest areas where they can make improvements as well as what steps they should take to maximise the talent and capability within their organisations.

The survey results will help identify New Zealand’s best-performing workplaces, which will be recognised by the Best Places to Work awards covering categories including wellness, diversity and inclusion, innovation, tools and tech, and work/life balance.

The Best Places to Work programme also features a masterclass workshop series in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, which begins in March 2024. This series will bring together industry experts, leaders and award winners who share a passion for employee engagement to talk about how they create world-class working environments.

Gill says the series is for businesses of all sizes and open to anyone looking to create a high-performing and inclusive workplace culture.

“Our goal is to see New Zealand recognised as the world’s greatest workplace. We want to help ensure New Zealand is truly a home for world-class talent, to help fulfil the potential of our organisations and the people who work within them.”

Organisations can now sign up for the survey by visiting:

www.bestplacestowork.nz/buy-survey

About Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work aims to recognise, celebrate and cultivate excellence in employee experience, establishing Aotearoa New Zealand businesses as global leaders in workplace culture.

Our three core offerings — the survey, awards and masterclass workshop series — work to identify the best in employee experience and share innovative best practices with all organisations so that, together, our business community is supported on the journey to achieve employee experience excellence.

Best Places to Work is proudly supported by our Foundation Partner the EMA,

our Diamond Partners nib and HainesAttract, and our Supporting Partner Humankind.

visit: www.bestplacestowork.nz/

© Scoop Media

