Asia Internships To Help Young New Zealanders Develop Skills And Networks



The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono has been offering internships since 2009 and is continually expanding its range of opportunities to meet the professional needs of today’s workforce and Asia’s exciting, diverse industries.

The programme helps talented New Zealand tertiary students and recent graduates develop the skills and experience they need to thrive in Asia by providing them with the opportunity to live and work in the region, and to learn about Asian cultures and workplace practices firsthand.

The Foundation’s business programme director, Nicholas Siu, emphasises the tremendous opportunities that Asia offers for New Zealanders.

"Asia is the future, and our young people are the key to unlocking its potential. By developing their Asia capabilities, we are investing in our future.

"Our internship programmes help young New Zealanders to build the knowledge, networks, and cultural understanding they need to thrive in this dynamic market.

There is no better way to build confidence and knowledge of Asia than to be physically present in the region and to immerse yourself in the local workplace."

Interns will spend up to three months working in Asia, across a range of sectors including technology, finance, media, biotech, logistics, sports, and creative industries. They will also have the opportunity to learn from experienced mentors and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in their chosen field.

"Our interns are some of the brightest and most talented young minds in New Zealand," says Siu. "They are eager to learn and contribute, and I am confident that they will make a significant impact on their host companies."

The internship programme helps to address New Zealand’s Asia knowledge gap. The Foundation’s Perceptions of Asia research report found that while New Zealanders know that Asia is critical for New Zealand’s future, many report knowing less about the region than they know about North America, Europe and the Pacific.

"I am excited to see how these internships will help to shape the future of New Zealand-Asia relations," says Adele Mason, acting executive director of the Foundation. "Our interns will be the next generation of leaders in media, sports and business sectors, and their experiences will help to deepen New Zealand's ties with the region."

Here is a list of the interns and their respective host organisations:

Aidan Young (University of Otago) will be working at United Media Solutions in China, a leading provider of integrated marketing communications services.

Alisha Gilmore-Zuschlag (Victoria University of Wellington) will be working at Gangwon 2024, the organising committee for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea.

Anisha Satya (University of Canterbury) will be working at Thai PBS Network, Thailand's public broadcaster.

Bella Craig (University of Canterbury) will be working at The Bangkok Post, one of Thailand's leading English-language newspapers.

Brandon Jost-Turei (University of Auckland) will be working at United Media Solutions in China, a leading provider of integrated marketing communications services.

Brendan Zhang-Liao (University of Auckland) will be working at Silver Fern Farms, China, a leading New Zealand meat processor and exporter.

Christopher Tang (University of Auckland) will be working at the APEC Secretariat, Singapore, the intergovernmental organisation that promotes economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ellie Franco (Massey University) will be working at Thai PBS Network, Thailand's public broadcaster.

Emmalee Abbott Joe (University of Canterbury) will be working at Arnott's Malaysia, a leading Malaysian food manufacturer.

Fine Koloamatangi (University of Auckland) will be working at the CJ Cultural Foundation, South Korea, a non-profit organisation that promotes Korean culture and arts.

Jack Marshall (University of Auckland) will be working at The Deccan Herald, India, a leading English-language newspaper in India.

Josephine Greenwood (University of Auckland) will be working at KPMG Vietnam, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Vietnam.

Krychelle Espinosa (University of Auckland) will be working at Alternergy, a renewable energy company in the Philippines, a country that is rapidly developing its renewable energy sector.

Laura Oh (University of Auckland) will be working at the New Zealand China Council, an organisation that promotes understanding and cooperation between New Zealand and China.

Lori Graham (Lincoln University) will be working at Silver Fern Farms, China, a leading New Zealand meat processor and exporter.

Maddy Croad (University of Canterbury) will be working at ACICIS, Indonesia, an organisation that supports Australian and Indonesian education and research collaboration.

Monica Cordero (Massey University) will be working at Beach House Pictures, Singapore, a production company dedicated to non-fiction storytelling.

Nadia Amran Safi (University of Auckland) will be working at the CJ Cultural Foundation, South Korea, a non-profit organisation that promotes Korean culture and arts around the world.

Noriko Hutton (University of Canterbury) will be working at Arnott's, Malaysia, a leading Malaysian food manufacturer.

Sarah Young (University of Auckland) will be working at the Industrial Technology Research Institute TUSA, Taiwan, a leading research and development institute in Taiwan.

Sarah Kate Choice (University of Otago) will be working at KPMG Vietnam, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Vietnam.

Sian Vaughan-Jones (University of Auckland) will be working at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, Hong Kong, a leading international arbitration institution.

Thomas Kim (University of Auckland) will be working at KPMG Indonesia, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Indonesia.

Hear from some of the 2023/24 interns as they gear up towards departing for Asia: Predeparture meeting 2023 on Vimeo

For more information on the internship programme, please visit the Asia New Zealand Foundation website: Asia New Zealand Foundation business internships (asianz.org.nz).

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build their knowledge, skills, and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through nine core programmes: arts, business, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

