Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NHA Welcomes Repeal Of Therapeutic Products Act

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Alliance

The Natural Health Alliance (NHA) welcomes the announcement from the coalition government that it will repeal the Therapeutic Products Act 2023.

“The repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act is the achievement of a major goal of the NHA,” the chairman of the Alliance, Patrick Fahy, says. “The Act would have had an enormous detrimental impact on the manufacture and supply of natural health products from 2025, and its repeal comes as a relief to our members and others in the natural health industry.”

The NHA is the pre-eminent organisation representing manufacturers, suppliers and retailers of natural health products, as well as health practitioners. The NHA represents those who have direct involvement in the industry. The group led the industry campaign against the Therapeutic Products Bill since 2021, opposing the inclusion of natural health products – essentially food items – under the same legislation as medicines and pharmaceuticals.

For decades, the natural health products industry has been regulated under the Food Act. Supplements, such as vitamins, are not pharmaceuticals. They pose very little to zero risk of harm to the public. The NHA recommends the re-implementation of the Food Act regulations as the compliance regime for the industry.

“Industry input into commonsense solutions for the future regulatory management of natural health products is essential to ensure there’s a workable outcome to replacing the Therapeutic Products Act. It is extremely important that food supplements are ring-fenced from being included in any future discussions over the Medicines Act and other rules and regulations designed to monitoring pharmaceuticals and medical devices,” Mr Fahy said.

He added that the Alliance expresses its gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister, Rt Hon Winston Peters, for hearing our concerns, joining us at our public meeting in Wellington in May this year against the proposed Act, and making the issue a large part of New Zealand First’s election campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Natural Health Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 