Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gold For Avis New Zealand

Monday, 27 November 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Avis

 Avis New Zealand has claimed the top spot for the most outstanding customer service in the car rental industry for the fifth time at the Reader’s Digest 2024 awards.

Following an independent survey of 1570 Kiwis, Avis New Zealand received the most votes and the Gold 'Quality Service Award', outperforming the competition in five key areas of customer service including personalisation, understanding, simplicity, satisfaction, and consistency.

The Reader's Digest Awards have become the leading indicator of excellence in customer service, celebrating the achievements of companies across 31 categories from car rentals to banks and supermarkets.

Bryn McGoldrick, General Manager Operations, Avis New Zealand says the award is testament to the dedication and huge effort from all the staff in New Zealand to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

“I'm so proud of our Avis team. Our goal is to consistently provide the best service to our customers and it’s humbling to have Kiwis recognise and vote for us.

"We are always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and make it even more streamlined, transparent and convenient. This award acknowledges we're on the right path."

McGoldrick also credits the award to the company's continued focus on innovation and digitisation like Avis PreCheck™ and PhotoProofed™ which were developed to offer customers the highest quality of service and experience.

About Avis Car Rental

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in approximately 170 countries. Avis New Zealand has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world’s top brands for customer loyalty. Avis New Zealand is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit

www.avis.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 