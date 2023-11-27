Gold For Avis New Zealand

Avis New Zealand has claimed the top spot for the most outstanding customer service in the car rental industry for the fifth time at the Reader’s Digest 2024 awards.

Following an independent survey of 1570 Kiwis, Avis New Zealand received the most votes and the Gold 'Quality Service Award', outperforming the competition in five key areas of customer service including personalisation, understanding, simplicity, satisfaction, and consistency.

The Reader's Digest Awards have become the leading indicator of excellence in customer service, celebrating the achievements of companies across 31 categories from car rentals to banks and supermarkets.

Bryn McGoldrick, General Manager Operations, Avis New Zealand says the award is testament to the dedication and huge effort from all the staff in New Zealand to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

“I'm so proud of our Avis team. Our goal is to consistently provide the best service to our customers and it’s humbling to have Kiwis recognise and vote for us.

"We are always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and make it even more streamlined, transparent and convenient. This award acknowledges we're on the right path."

McGoldrick also credits the award to the company's continued focus on innovation and digitisation like Avis PreCheck™ and PhotoProofed™ which were developed to offer customers the highest quality of service and experience.

About Avis Car Rental

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in approximately 170 countries. Avis New Zealand has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world’s top brands for customer loyalty. Avis New Zealand is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit

www.avis.com

© Scoop Media

