Jetstar Set To Return To Pre-covid Capacity In New Zealand

Friday 8 December 2023: Jetstar has today announced a significant boost to its New Zealand flying network, with nearly 150,000 more seats to be added across domestic and Trans-Tasman routes in 2024, in response to increased demand for low fares travel.

The airline will begin ramping up services from 31 March 2024, with its New Zealand domestic network scheduled to reach up to 100 per cent of pre-COVID levels from mid-year, and its Trans-Tasman network operating almost 40 per cent higher than in 2019.

It will be the first time the low-cost carrier has operated at pre-COVID levels in New Zealand since December 2019.

The changes will see the airline operate increased frequency on popular routes including:

Domestic:

· Auckland to Christchurch up to 39 return services per week

· Auckland to Wellington up to 30 return services per week

· Auckland to Queenstown up to 21 return services per week

· Auckland to Dunedin up to 7 return services per week

· Christchurch to Wellington up to 14 return services per week

International:

· Auckland to Melbourne up to 13 return services per week

· Auckland to Gold Coast up to 13 return services per week

· Auckland to Brisbane up to 11 return services per week

· Auckland to Sydney will up to 9 return services per week

· Christchurch to Melbourne up to 5 return services per week

Tickets are now on sale at Jetstar.com.

Jetstar’s Head of New Zealand, Shelley Musk, said it was a very important milestone.

“This significant capacity boost comes off the back of increased demand across our domestic and international networks this year, as Kiwis seek out more choice and affordable travel options,” Ms Musk said.

“As we head in 2024, we’re committed to continuing to improve our operations and to be the low fares leader that New Zealanders can rely on.”

CHRISTMAS PEAK

The capacity increases come as Jetstar gears up for its busiest Christmas and New Year peak in New Zealand since 2019*.

More than 180 thousand people are expected to fly with the low-cost carrier – a five per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The single biggest day of travel will be Saturday 23 December.

The airline’s most popular New Zealand domestic route over Christmas and New Year is Auckland to Christchurch and its most popular Trans-Tasman route is Auckland to Gold Coast.

IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

The airline is heading into the busy holiday period in a strong position, achieving an on-time performance of 81.9 per cent in New Zealand in November – its best result so far this year.

Last month its New Zealand domestic cancellation rate also dropped to 1.1 per cent – its lowest level in 2023.

On time performance on the Trans-Tasman network reached 77.8 per cent in November, which was the strongest month since COVID, with a cancellation rate of 2.7 per cent.

As part of efforts to improve reliability, Jetstar has also recruited more than 120 frontline team members over the past 12 months throughout New Zealand, rostered more staff on standby and ensured spare aircraft will be available in the event of unplanned disruptions over the Christmas peak.

*Christmas and New Year Peak: 15 December 2023 to 20 January 2024

