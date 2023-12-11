Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Too Much Risk, Is The Work Christmas Party Dead?

Monday, 11 December 2023, 8:48 am
Press Release: The Drug Detection Agency

As the holiday season approaches, the traditional work Christmas party, once a cherished fixture in the corporate calendar, faces a pressing question: Is it on its way out? The answer isn't straightforward, but the undeniable risks associated with these gatherings have forced businesses to rethink their approach.

Historically, work Christmas parties provided a chance for colleagues, from the average Joe to the CEO, to relax, bond, and celebrate their year's achievements. These events are now under scrutiny, and for good reason.

The end-of-year party poses reputational and financial risks in today’s modern work environment. Blurring the lines between professional and personal conduct can lead to regrettable incidents that tarnish employee relationships and a company’s image.

TDDA provides professional drug and alcohol policy, testing, training and education services, and to say things get busy this time of year is an understatement.

Drunken antics, inappropriate behaviour, and blunders appearing in social and mainstream media are all too common after the company party. These incidents reflect poorly on everyone and frequently result in legal consequences and costly disciplinary actions. Talent and financial loss are common, and remember costs continue to rise in hiring and training new staff. Damage to workplace morale and productivity can persist long after the party ends.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The culprit is excessive alcohol consumption as well as the use of illicit substances. They lead to impaired judgment, accidents, and legal liability for business owners when facing responsibility for inadequate preventative measures.

Kiwis have been caught up in all sorts of tricky situations where alcohol was an instigating factor. Remember the man who woke up naked in a Manawatū field 200 km away from his work Christmas party? Or that employee brawl on a company-chartered bus resulting in the bus driver kicking everyone off and calling the police?

To address these concerns, some companies have cancelled traditional work Christmas parties, a move that sacrifices benefits such as a positive workplace culture and employee engagement.

TDDA believes that striking a balance between responsible conduct and celebration is essential. Some businesses won’t have any trouble navigating responsible drinking at the Christmas party, but many do, and those with concerns should consider alternative approaches. Every business should start by having clear policies and guidelines regarding acceptable behaviour, and remind employees before the day of the party. Employers should communicate expectations about conduct and behaviour well in advance.

Hosting low alcohol or even alcohol-free Christmas parties is a growing New Zealand and Australian trend. Diversifying party activities can create a more inclusive environment. Offering family-friendly events, team-building activities, or volunteer opportunities ensures everyone feels included.

The future of work Christmas parties hinges on balancing celebration with responsibility. Businesses can seize the opportunity to promote a positive workplace culture, strengthen team bonds, and celebrate achievements while addressing potential pitfalls. By taking proactive measures and ensuring responsible behaviour, work Christmas parties can continue to play a meaningful role in the corporate world.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Drug Detection Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 