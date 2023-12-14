Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rugged Valley Expands Range With Premium Canvas Car Seat Covers

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Rugged Valley

Rugged Valley, a leader in automotive accessories in New Zealand, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line with the introduction of new premium canvas car seat covers. Known for their durability and high-quality materials, Rugged Valley's new seat covers are designed to offer superior protection and comfort for a wide range of vehicles.

With an increasing demand for durable and stylish car seat covers, Rugged Valley has responded by developing a product that not only protects vehicle interiors but also enhances the driving experience. Made from heavy-duty canvas, these seat covers are tailor-made to fit perfectly, ensuring a sleek and snug fit for each specific vehicle model.

The canvas car seat covers feature a water-resistant and UV-stabilised design, making them ideal for New Zealand's varied climate. They are also easy to install and maintain, ensuring they remain a practical choice for both personal and professional use.

Rugged Valley's canvas car seat covers are available for a wide range of vehicles, including utes, trucks, and SUVs. For more details on the product range and to find the perfect fit for your vehicle, visit their website.

