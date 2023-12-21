Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New App Removes The Uncertainty Around Switching To An All Electric Fleet For NZ Companies

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Power Trip

Technology innovator Power Trip has launched an app that will redefine how companies plan to transition their vehicle fleets to more sustainable alternatives. A high percentage of New Zealand firms are interested in switching their fleet from petrol or diesel to electric; but until now, the ‘real-world’ data available to support their decision making has been largely based on ‘guesstimates’. Power Trip’s brand new app called Game Plan makes a fleet's journey to zero-emissions easy.

Richard Heaps, Founder of Power Trip

With users including Kāinga Ora and Fulton Hogan, Game Plan helps organisations conduct advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) simulations to help fleet and sustainability managers conduct detailed EV feasibility assessments and fleet optimisation analysis. This Includes what a company might save in terms of spend on fuel and maintenance; and the implications that real world performance, driving range and charging times have when integrating different EVs into the fleet. Power Trip's data-driven approach combines geospatial, charging network and EV specification data with data about a fleet's specific routes and driving requirements. This approach far outperforms traditional spreadsheet-based analysis to enable more confident decision making.

“A common approach is to engage consultants to help with the fleet's transition, but this is expensive and often limited to a basic analysis of mileage. This has led to some fleets only electrifying a small number of under-utilised vehicles before opting for hybrids for the rest. The ‘unknowns’ involved in planning - such as whether relying on public or at-work charging will support staff's travel requirements - are just too great. For these customers, accurate data and analysis is invaluable, and we’ve seen one fleet we work with go from 'being stuck' at 4% EV uptake to 36% of their fleet within a year - an 800% improvement - simply through better data,” explains Richard Heaps, Founder of Power Trip.

Started in 2019, the first iteration of the app had one basic function - to predict the ‘real-world’ range of electric vehicles, and the performance of their battery, based on geospatial data. Fast forward to 2023, and Power Trip has had several cash injections from Angel Investors, allowing the team to build out the platform to be a critical decision making tool for those with hundreds of vehicles in their fleet.

The startup is currently raising a ‘Seed Round’ that will enable team expansion and a sizable investment in efforts to grow the App’s user base.

NZ is a pilot market, with Power Trip intending to launch to additional markets post-raise.

