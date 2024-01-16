Grant Thornton Launches Nine-day Fortnight

Grant Thornton is trialling a nine-day fortnight in what is believed to be a first for the professional services industry in New Zealand. The trial launched on 1 January 2024, and will see staff working for nine days but paid for 10.

The trial aligns with Grant Thornton New Zealand’s purpose and values to support its people, clients and communities to thrive.

Russell Moore, National Managing Partner at Grant Thornton New Zealand expects the nine-day fortnight will refresh the firm’s people, improve their wellbeing, and attract and retain the best talent, which in turn will strengthen the services and experiences clients receive.

Moore says, “With so many of the professional services’ workforce reporting burnout and its associated physical and mental health issues, it’s time for meaningful change within the industry. We want to deliver the best possible outcomes for our people and our clients; in today’s climate this requires listening to people’s needs and taking some bold steps.

“This is the gift of time. Our people will benefit from the extra time to pursue hobbies, catch up on personal admin, or to simply decompress and recharge. It also aligns with our progressive family workplace policies including flexible working and our industry leading parental leave policy.

“We will be closely engaging with clients throughout the trial to ensure the quality we deliver and their experience meets their expectations.”

