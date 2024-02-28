Launching End-of-Life Planning: A Resource For Before And After The Funeral

In a society often hesitant to discuss the inevitable, we emphasize the vital role of end-of-life planning. Our mission goes beyond funeral preparations, aiming to empower individuals in shaping their legacies and having those difficult conversations. Join us in fostering open dialogue, compassion, and informed decision-making, transforming end-of-life planning into a meaningful journey for all.

Wellington businesswoman, Alina Reed, developed the concept of End-of-Life Planning (EoLP) after losing her father to pancreatic cancer and becoming intimately acquainted with the challenges that arise when a loved one passes away without leaving clear instructions for their end-of-life celebration. Amidst emotional turmoil, Alina and her family found themselves grappling with unanswered questions about her father’s wishes. It was during this time that the seed of an extraordinary idea began to sprout – an end-of-life planner that would spare others, including her own daughters and partner, from enduring the same pressures in their moments of loss. This resulted in the development of the Celebration for End-of-Life Planner which focuses on the importance of easing the burdens of end-of-life planning and helping every individual to honour their own life experiences.

Features of the End-of-Life Planning website include:

digital downloads of printable Celebration for End-of-Life Planners

several different designs to suit a range of tastes that can also be customised

an extensive online resource library of videos and blogs on relevant topics, ensuring that people can make informed choices as they contemplate their final wishes.

The Planner has sections for funeral service preferences, lists of important contacts, friends who need to be informed, recording essential details such as lawyers, accountants, insurance companies, power company etc.

The Celebration for End-of-Life Planner:

provides clarity on your wishes as well as providing a legacy

reduces the burden on loved ones as a plan is in place to be guided by

ensures financial and legal preparedness.

Overall, EoLP supports individuals and their loved ones in fostering a sense of connection, healing, and celebration in respect of end-of-life arrangements. It helps individuals to create a narrative that celebrates their life’s journey and to embrace the profound significance of their own story by ensuring that their unique legacy is preserved for generations to come.

The End-of-Life Planning website will be available starting 1 March 2024 and will provide access to a comprehensive resource for those who are thinking of planning their final journey. It also features a Grief Support Hub which is in development. For more information visit https://www.endoflifeplanning.me

About: End-of-Life Planning (EoLP) is the brainchild of Alina Reed, who owns a virtual business support company based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Alina was inspired to design a Celebration for End-of Life Planner and soon rallied her team of virtual assistants to support her in bringing her vision for the planner to reality

