New Zealand’s Top 50 Gastropubs Revealed: From Historic Establishments To Glitzy Newcomers

The votes are in for the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards, with the finalists including everything from well-known historic establishments serving up elevated classic pub fare, to glitzy new eateries with modern menus.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, and sponsored by Estrella Damm, the Top 50 list celebrates and showcases the very best of the premium food-led pubs in the country, which often go unnoticed in many culinary awards.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the depth and breadth of the list shows just how sensational and varied New Zealand’s food and beverage offering is.

“We had more than 5,000 people vote in the awards and the competition was fierce. The list is just a small snippet of the country’s best, with more than a thousand gastropubs right across the motu,” says Steve Armitage.

“There are some tried and true gastropubs on the list like Cardrona Hotel and then we’ve got some newcomers such as Milford Motel, all serving up delicious dishes using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients”.

Cola-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager Tracey McKay says Estrella Damm is thrilled with the calibre of entries in the Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

“The top 50 gastropubs list is a curated selection of the absolute best in the country and I urge everyone, whether holidaying or at home, to get out and experience the innovative flavours these gastropubs offer.”

The top 50 gastropubs were determined by public vote. Each voter has gone in the draw to win an Auckland holiday for two, complete with return domestic airfares, accommodation, meals out and top tourism activities.

A panel of judges will crown seven regional winners and a supreme champion at an awards ceremony on 10 April 2024. Tickets to the awards evening will be available to purchase on Monday 11 March at top50gastropubs.co.nz

In no particular order, the top 50 list is as follows:

Fantail & Turtle The Riverhead Milford Motel Franklins Bar & Eatery BBC Tasting Studio by Birkenhead Brewing Co. iTi The Matakana Village Pub The Lula Inn The Shakespeare Hotel & Brewery The Lumsden Freehouse Bay View Hotel The Keg Room The Lookout Bar & kitchen Mavericks Gastro Pub Storyteller Eatery & Bar Pig & Whistle Historic Pub The Helm Bar and Kitchen The Waimate CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen Little River Inn The Speight's Ale House & Street Food Kitchen Timaru Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn Thirsty Acres Saints Cafe, Restaurant & Bar The Laboratory Ōtoromiro Hotel Cassels Brewery Bar and Restaurant Thistle Inn The Puketapu Brew Union Brewing Co. D4 on Featherston GodsOwn Brewery The Gintrap Portside The Fat Duck Gastropub Redcliff Restaurant and Bar Cardrona Hotel Brunel Peaks Cafe & Bar The Speight's Ale House Dunedin Crafty’s Bar & Grill Pog Mahone’s Irish Pub Butlers Reef The Tahi Bar + Kitchen Frings Bar & Eatery The Good Home New Plymouth The Crafty Local Nauti Penguin Sprig + Fern Tahuna Strawberry Tree Kaikoura Limited The Vic Public House

