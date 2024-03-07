Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand’s Top 50 Gastropubs Revealed: From Historic Establishments To Glitzy Newcomers

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 11:35 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The votes are in for the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards, with the finalists including everything from well-known historic establishments serving up elevated classic pub fare, to glitzy new eateries with modern menus.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, and sponsored by Estrella Damm, the Top 50 list celebrates and showcases the very best of the premium food-led pubs in the country, which often go unnoticed in many culinary awards.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the depth and breadth of the list shows just how sensational and varied New Zealand’s food and beverage offering is.

“We had more than 5,000 people vote in the awards and the competition was fierce. The list is just a small snippet of the country’s best, with more than a thousand gastropubs right across the motu,” says Steve Armitage.

“There are some tried and true gastropubs on the list like Cardrona Hotel and then we’ve got some newcomers such as Milford Motel, all serving up delicious dishes using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients”.

Cola-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager Tracey McKay says Estrella Damm is thrilled with the calibre of entries in the Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

“The top 50 gastropubs list is a curated selection of the absolute best in the country and I urge everyone, whether holidaying or at home, to get out and experience the innovative flavours these gastropubs offer.”

The top 50 gastropubs were determined by public vote. Each voter has gone in the draw to win an Auckland holiday for two, complete with return domestic airfares, accommodation, meals out and top tourism activities.

A panel of judges will crown seven regional winners and a supreme champion at an awards ceremony on 10 April 2024. Tickets to the awards evening will be available to purchase on Monday 11 March at top50gastropubs.co.nz

In no particular order, the top 50 list is as follows:

  1. Fantail & Turtle
  2. The Riverhead
  3. Milford Motel
  4. Franklins Bar & Eatery
  5. BBC Tasting Studio by Birkenhead Brewing Co.
  6. iTi
  7. The Matakana Village Pub
  8. The Lula Inn
  9. The Shakespeare Hotel & Brewery
  10. The Lumsden Freehouse
  11. Bay View Hotel
  12. The Keg Room
  13. The Lookout Bar & kitchen
  14. Mavericks Gastro Pub
  15. Storyteller Eatery & Bar
  16. Pig & Whistle Historic Pub
  17. The Helm Bar and Kitchen
  18. The Waimate
  19. CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen
  20. Little River Inn
  21. The Speight's Ale House & Street Food Kitchen Timaru
  22. Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn
  23. Thirsty Acres
  24. Saints Cafe, Restaurant & Bar
  25. The Laboratory
  26. Ōtoromiro Hotel
  27. Cassels Brewery Bar and Restaurant
  28. Thistle Inn
  29. The Puketapu
  30. Brew Union Brewing Co.
  31. D4 on Featherston
  32. GodsOwn Brewery
  33. The Gintrap
  34. Portside
  35. The Fat Duck Gastropub
  36. Redcliff Restaurant and Bar
  37. Cardrona Hotel
  38. Brunel Peaks Cafe & Bar
  39. The Speight's Ale House Dunedin
  40. Crafty’s Bar & Grill
  41. Pog Mahone’s Irish Pub
  42. Butlers Reef
  43. The Tahi Bar + Kitchen
  44. Frings Bar & Eatery
  45. The Good Home New Plymouth
  46. The Crafty Local
  47. Nauti Penguin
  48. Sprig + Fern Tahuna
  49. Strawberry Tree Kaikoura Limited
  50. The Vic Public House

