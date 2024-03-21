Making The Property Journey Easier With First-of-its-kind Tech

When searching for property, are you tired of seeing homes that aren't quite what you’re looking for? Listing minimise is here to help.

Innovative property website, realestate.co.nz is helping people find their perfect property faster with a first-of-its-kind feature in New Zealand.

Available on all residential for sale, rent, and rural listings, people will be able to identify the properties that don’t suit them and minimise them from their search results.

CEO, Sarah Wood, says realestate.co.nz's mission is to improve the property journey for buyers, renters, and sellers.

“We are a tech company that lives and breathes property, but our focus is always on listening to our customers to find ways to make their journey easier.”

“We heard from people that it’s a pain point to continually see the same listings, even though they know they aren’t right for them, for whatever reason.”

“This new feature means people can enjoy a more efficient and personalised search experience.”

“Additionally, sellers are often left wondering why lots of views, or even open home viewings, haven’t resulted in a sale or enquiry.”

When a property seeker chooses to minimise a listing, they will be prompted to select the reason/s why, which could include value for money, property layout or location, condition, or size.

This information is then fed through to vendors or landlords via the person marketing the property, providing real-time feedback directly from the market.

The new listing minimise feature adds to a suite of tools on realestate.co.nz that allows property seekers to personalise their search.

“These features are a result of our approach to put our customers first and use their feedback to inform our product roadmap", Wood explains.

Another example is instant notifications. Property seekers can set up an alert to be notified the moment a new property that matches their search criteria hits the market.

Wood says this feature is particularly beneficial for focused buyers or renters who want to be ahead of the market.

“Last year, we also introduced instant updates. If a buyer saves a property they like, they will be alerted if the price or sale method changes, for example, if it passes in at auction and is then priced.”

“Ultimately, we are always looking for ways to make the journey of buying, renting, leasing or just browsing property easier and more enjoyable” adds Wood.

About realestate.co.nz

We’ve been helping people buy, sell, or rent property since 1996.

Established before Google, realestate.co.nz is New Zealand’s longest-standing property website and the official website of the real estate industry.

Dedicated only to property, our mission is to empower people with a property search tool they can use to find the life they want to live. With residential, lifestyle, rural and commercial property listings, realestate.co.nz is the place to start for those looking to buy or sell property.

Whatever life you’re searching for, it all starts here.

