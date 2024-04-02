Transpower Announces Resignation Of Chief Executive

Transpower today announced the resignation of Alison Andrew, Chief Executive.

Board Chair Dr Keith Turner said “After 10 years leading Transpower, Alison has decided that the time is right for her to step down as Chief Executive. She will be taking a break before deciding on the next step in her career. Alison’s last day at Transpower will be 30 June 2024.”

“The Board would like to thank Alison for the significant contribution she has made to the organisation over the last decade. Alison was instrumental in evolving Transpower’s asset management journey and in establishing it as a thought leader on New Zealand’s energy future with the publication of Te Mauri Hiko and Whakamana i Te Mauri Hiko. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Chief Executive Alison Andrew said “Over the last 10 years I have had the privilege of leading this fantastic critical infrastructure organisation. I’d like to thank all the wonderful people at Transpower who are deeply committed to keeping the lights on for New Zealanders 24/7/365. It has been a pleasure to work with you and I’m very proud of what we have achieved together. The organisation is in great shape, and I leave it in the hands of a highly capable leadership team who have the expertise, drive and care to lead it into the next stage.”

Transpower will commence recruitment for a new Chief Executive in due course. Acting Chief Executive arrangements will be announced shortly.

