Ngāi Tahu Property And Mike Greer Homes Announce Joint Venture To Develop Prime West Melton Land

Ngāi Tahu Property and Mike Greer Homes are pleased to announce a joint venture to develop a 10.7-hectare parcel of land located on Weedons Ross Road in West Melton. This partnership will enable the development of approximately 120 residential sections in the Selwyn District, situated just 15 minutes from Christchurch.

The collaboration combines over 50 years of experience in land, residential, and commercial development, bringing together two of the strongest and most reliable developers in the region. The residential land development will be carried out in two stages and is expected to support the economic and population growth of the Selwyn District.

Both companies bring their extensive experience and expertise to the partnership, as well as their shared commitment to quality. This joint venture represents a promising opportunity for the continued growth and development of the Selwyn District and the broader Christchurch region.

Blair Forgie, General Manager of Ngāi Tahu Property says, "This joint venture is grounded upon shared values and bringing our combined expertise will ensure a high-quality residential development that will support the growth of the Selwyn District for the years to come.”

Iain Munro, Chief Executive Officer of Mike Greer Development says, "We are excited to partner with Ngāi Tahu Property on this project. It is a great opportunity for two strong family brands with complementary skill-sets to come together in partnership to provide meaningful growth for the community in West Melton."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The land is strategically located just south of the West Melton town centre, providing convenient access to local businesses, including a supermarket, restaurants, and a service station. The West Melton Domain is located directly west of the land, offering additional recreational opportunities for future residents.

Ngāi Tahu Property Limited is a leading property development and investment company owned by Te Waipounamu based iwi, Ngāi Tahu. Since 1994, Ngāi Tahu Property has overseen several master-planned residential developments, including developments in Christchurch like Wigram Skies, Karamū, and Te Whata Tuarua, Te Whariki in Lincoln and Bellgrove in Rangiora.

With 30 years under their belt and 16 branches across the country, Mike Greer Homes has a nationwide reputation for delivering well-built, future-ready projects. Mike Greer Homes has a single-minded vision to use its scale, expertise and innovation to build quality and attainable homes and communities.

© Scoop Media

