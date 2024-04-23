Prime Development Opportunity With Astounding Alpine Views Hits The Market In Picturesque Omarama High Country

Spanning approximately 30.857 hectares of rural-residential zoned land, 4345 Omarama-Otematata Road presents an unparalleled opportunity for discerning buyers, developers and investors.

“The rarity and scale of this property makes it uniquely appealing for those looking for large scale development opportunities. Its spectacular location also comes with a more cost-efficient resale value for purchasers” says Bayleys salesperson Jessica Frewen.

The groundwork has already been laid for prospective buyers to reap the rewards, with extensive efforts to secure resource consent for subdivision into fifteen lifestyle lots.

Ranging from 1.02ha to 3ha, each lot, inclusive of the residence, it boasts planned road access, power, and water infrastructure. Qualified purchasers can delve into the details of the consent documentation to grasp the full scope of this investment opportunity.

“Being in such close proximity to Omarama the lots would serve as a great lifestyle owner-occupier property for people looking to escape the city grind.”

“They’ll be fantastic holiday home destinations too. The lots are a decent size but are very low maintenance with the tussock-like terrain.”

At the heart of this offering stands a magnificent 290sqm four-bedroom, three-bathroom family home, commanding panoramic vistas of the lake and alpine scenery. Perched majestically on an elevated section near Lake Benmore, this residence epitomises luxury living amidst nature's splendour.

“It’s a lovely home with expansive open plan dining and living areas which all encompass the gorgeous view” says Bayleys salesperson Wayne Frewen.

“It’s an entertainer's dream, and would make an amazing holiday home. But equally, it’s historically been a cherished family home having originally been part of a high-country sheep station.”

Situated a mere 9km from Omarama residents will savour breathtaking views of the lake and the rugged beauty of Totara and Benmore Peaks, especially captivating when blanketed in snow during winter months.

“It’s absolutely stunning, and as good as what you’ll get in both Wanaka and Queenstown. The pristine clear blue lake is unforgettable and a sight to behold in both summer and winter.”

Serving as a gateway between the alpine expanse of the Mackenzie Country and the Lindis Pass, Omarama offers easy access to the Wanaka/Queenstown region.

It’s the perfect spot for thrill seekers and holiday makers, many of whom are drawn by attractions like the Alps to Ocean cycle trail, which winds past this property, and the soothing Omarama hot pools.

Additionally, the region is renowned as the gliding capital of New Zealand, with the nearby Omarama clay cliffs and Ohau Ski field further enriching the recreational offerings.

“It’s right in the heart of action, and easily accessible from the surrounding areas.”

Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance to own a slice of paradise in Omarama.

Wayne Frewen and Jessica Frewen are marketing the property for sale via private treaty with a deadline of May 16 at 4pm (unless sold prior).

To view the listing for 4345 Omarama-Otemata Road visit.

