25 Lotto Players Win Second Division

29 May 2024

Twenty-five lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $18,771 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,963.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x10) +PB (x2) Auckland Hilltop Superette Auckland Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lotto Auckland New World Whitianga Whitianga MyLotto Waikato New World Hillcrest Hamilton MyLotto New Plymouth MyLotto Hawke's Bay Aramoho Mags & Lotto Whanganui Renall Street Store Masterton Pak n Save Lower Hutt Lower Hutt Freeman's Lotto & Newsagency Wellington MyLotto (x3) +PB (x1) Christchurch New World Mosgiel Mosgiel

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

