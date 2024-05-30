25 Lotto Players Win Second Division
29 May 2024
Twenty-five lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $18,771 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,963.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x10) +PB (x2)
|Auckland
|Hilltop Superette
|Auckland
|Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lotto
|Auckland
|New World Whitianga
|Whitianga
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|New World Hillcrest
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|MyLotto
|Hawke's Bay
|Aramoho Mags & Lotto
|Whanganui
|Renall Street Store
|Masterton
|Pak n Save Lower Hutt
|Lower Hutt
|Freeman's Lotto & Newsagency
|Wellington
|MyLotto (x3) +PB (x1)
|Christchurch
|New World Mosgiel
|Mosgiel
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.