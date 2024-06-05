New Mindful Funds Offer More Ethical Choices

Mindful Money, New Zealand's ethical and transparency charity, is excited to announce the addition of two new bond (fixed interest loan) funds to its list of Mindful Funds. The Pathfinder Green Bond Fund, winner of last year's Most Ethical New Fund award, and the Artesian Green and Sustainable Bond Fund, a finalist for Best New Ethical Fund in this year's Mindful Money Awards, are now featured on the Mindful Money website.

These funds meet Mindful Money's rigorous criteria for avoiding harm, practising stewardship, and supporting sustainable companies, setting a high standard for ethical investing in New Zealand. The addition of these funds to the platform provides New Zealand investors with a broader range of high-quality, ethical investment options, making it easier for them to invest in a way that aligns with their values and contributes to a more sustainable future.

"We are excited to see these ethical bond offerings in the market, providing Kiwis with an opportunity to support the green transition," said Barry Coates, Founder and Co-CEO of Mindful Money.

The Pathfinder Green Bond Fund, in partnership with Affirmative Investment Management (a specialist bond management division within MetLife Investment Management), exclusively invests in bonds allocated to green purposes, such as clean transportation, clean water access, increasing resilience to extreme weather events, and renewable energy supply networks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Barry Coates, Founder and Co-CEO of Mindful Money, said: “The criteria for Pathfinder’s Green Bond Fund go beyond the certifying bonds (fixed interest loans) to also include expert analysis. Their partner, Affirmative Investment Management, is an internationally-recognised green bond specialist. This provides additional assurance that the green bonds are credible. New Zealand investors now have more choices in the form of a credible green bond fund.”

John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder Asset Management, commented, "Investors have more choice for responsible investment in local and international shares. We’re excited to bring a sustainable debt option to New Zealand investors with Pathfinder’s Green Bond Fund. Investing in green and environmental bonds can support positive change and we’re thankful for the recognition from Mindful Money."

The Artesian Green and Sustainable Bond Fund, run by Artesian and marketed in New Zealand by Devon, invests solely in green, sustainable and social bonds, with a focus on corporates and a bias towards Australia and New Zealand. The fund targets projects with carbon abatement or social impact outcomes. Artesian's impact report showcases a sound framework and examples of their impact bonds, earning the fund the highest rating for fixed income from Australian Impact Investments.

Barry Coates, Founder and Co-CEO of Mindful Money, said: “The fund provides more choice to New Zealand investors particularly through the focus on short interest duration bonds, with strong ethical credentials and a positive impact orientation, based on measured impact from use of proceeds data. The fund's selection as a finalist for Best New Ethical Fund in this year's Mindful Money Awards is a reflection of its high standards.”

Slade Robertson, Managing Director of Devon Funds, said, "We are delighted that the Fund’s credentials have been recognised in being added as a Mindful Fund, and short-listed for Best New Ethical Fund by Mindful Money. Since launch the substantial impact and ethical attributes of the Fund have been very well-received by investors, as has an excellent out-performance track record."

David Gallagher, Portfolio Manager of Artesian, said, "We have been very pleased with the positive reception the fund has received from New Zealand based investors. There has been interest from both ethically minded investors, and also more traditional investors looking for a bond fund with outperformance versus benchmark."

Mindful Money's criteria ensure that the funds featured on their platform are genuinely committed to ethical investing, and walking the talk. This commitment to authenticity helps consumers navigate the often murky waters of the New Zealand fund management industry, where greenwashing is all too common, and select funds that truly align with their values.

© Scoop Media

