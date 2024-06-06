Bank Of New Zealand Brings Back The Branch Experience

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) today announced all of its branches across New Zealand will open at least five days a week by April 2025, in response to growing customer demand for more face-to-face interactions.

Anna Flower, BNZ Executive Personal and Business Banking, says BNZ’s focus is on being available for our customers when they need us.

“In recent years, we saw a massive shift in customer demand towards online and call centre services, which was accelerated hugely during the pandemic. We adapted quickly at that time by moving our bankers to where our customers needed us most, which saw us reduce the number of days many of our branches were open,” says Flower.

“Post-Covid, customer preferences have continued to evolve, and in those moments that matter, such as starting a business, dealing with a bereavement, or buying a home, we’ve heard from our communities and our personal and business customers that they want more opportunities to talk to us face-to-face.

“For those significant moments, we understand it’s the personal touch that counts. That’s why we’re bringing back 5 day a week opening to give customers access to our bankers’ expertise when and where they need us.

“This means where there’s a BNZ branch near you, the doors will be open 9.30am until 4.00pm, a minimum of 5 days a week,” says Flower.

The first BNZ branches to transition to opening five days a week are:

Feilding

Matamata

Oamaru

Te Awamutu

Thames

Te Puke

Wānaka

The remaining branches will move to full week-day operating hours by April 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media