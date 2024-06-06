Auvik Joins The Pax8 Marketplace To Provide Partners With Network Management Solutions

Auckland, New Zealand (June 6, 2024) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has officially welcomed Auvik to the Pax8 Marketplace. This collaboration enables partners to provide businesses with Auvik’s advanced network monitoring solutions, empowering them to proactively address their evolving IT requirements in today’s business climate.

“The dramatic evolution of networks is reshaping the business landscape, ushering in a new era of connectivity and opportunities,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “We are delighted to welcome Auvik on board to help our partners navigate this intricacy and provide their strategic approach and innovative solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern connectivity.”

Auvik's Network Management stands out for its simplicity and visibility, empowering partners to deliver top-tier services to their clients. Auvik's cloud-based software is the ideal ally for partner network monitoring, boasting remarkable user-friendliness and a deployment time of under an hour. By mapping and navigating the network, monitoring performance, troubleshooting, and analysing network traffic—all tailored to specific business needs—partners can provide clients with an expanded array of services, surpassing previous capabilities. In addition, Auvik SaaS Management - a tool providing deep visibility into an organisation's SaaS environment - will be available through the Pax8 Marketplace later this year.

“Pax8 shares Auvik’s commitment to helping MSPs deliver a frictionless IT experience to their customers, spanning purchase, product use, and billing,” said Alex Hoff, Auvik Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “With the addition of Auvik solutions to the Pax8 Marketplace, we hope to make it easier for MSPs to integrate network monitoring and SaaS management into their service offering.”

Auvik will be exhibiting at Pax8’s flagship Beyond 2024 partner event June 9-11 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center.

To learn more about Pax8 and Auvik, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About Auvik

Auvik is a cloud-based IT management platform that empowers IT teams to navigate change with less friction. The key is absolute simplicity: seamless deployment, an intuitive interface, and effortless automation. IT teams are able to proactively manage diverse networks, security devices, endpoints and SaaS applications. Users are able to work however and wherever they want. Auvik manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices. Visit https://www.auvik.com/for details, and discover more in our media room.

