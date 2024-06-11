Lloyd Burr Joins Stuff Group In Senior Editorial Role

One of the country’s most experienced reporters and broadcasters, Lloyd Burr, is joining Stuff Group next month in a key senior editorial role as Explainer Editor.

The former drivetime host at Today FM, Europe Correspondent for Newshub and longtime political reporter, Burr has spent the past four months hosting the popular AM news show on Three, a role that will finish when Newshub closes on July 5.

Lyod Burr. Photo/Supplied

A self-described news junkie whose broad television and radio background has been characterised by independent and feisty journalism, Burr says he is thrilled to join the country’s largest digital news site stuff.co.nz in the Explainer role, which will deliver video, audio and digital articles that go behind the headlines on challenging or difficult topics.

“News, politics, technology, even sport and pop culture become more complex by the day as groups on all sides of issues seek to shout their views or spin the truth,” he says.

“Stuff’s award-winning Explainer series has always looked for the real story behind an issue, using extensive research and robust reporting to illuminate not polarise. That’s the kind of journalism that is critical today - built on facts and told in a relatable way.”

Burr’s career as a political reporter began 13 years ago and he quickly became known for his ability to pin politicians down on issues that mattered to people. During his time as Europe Correspondent based out of London, he covered stories including the spread of Covid-19 across the continent, terror attacks, natural disasters, Brexit and royal weddings.

Burr joins the large group of experienced journalists Stuff has hired over the past month, all of whom will work across Stuff’s ecosystem including the ThreeNews 6pm bulletin for Warner Bros. Discovery. They include ThreeNews anchor Samantha Hayes, Lisette Reymer, Jenna Lynch, Ollie Ritchie, Laura Tupou, Heather Keats and Juliet Speedy.

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich says the talent pool of new hires joining the country’s largest newsroom at Stuff Group will deliver unmissable news coverage to audiences across all of Stuff’s channels.

“Like Newshub, our journalism at Stuff is independent, gutsy and of the people. Our growing team of new reporters, including Lloyd, embodies that spirit brilliantly.”

