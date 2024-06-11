Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
POWERBALL UPDATE: Four Winners Have Now Claimed

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Four of our lucky seven Powerball winners from Saturday night’s $50 million Must be Won draw have now come forward to claim their prize.

Store Location Date Claimed
MyLottoAuckland09 June
Shop Rite DairyHamilton09 June
New World HastingsHastings10 June
MyLottoAuckland11 June


We don’t have any further details at this stage but expect to have more to share in the coming days.

Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible. Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winner’s team who will support them from there.

This week Lotto NZ will be sending updates at the end of each day on how many of our big Powerball winners from Saturday night have claimed their prize, so we’ll be in touch again tomorrow afternoon.

