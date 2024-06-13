NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Annual Conference, Wellington 21-22 June

NZCB’s annual conference is a chance for its members, who tend to be builders from small to medium-sized building firms, and industry stakeholders to come together and discuss industry issues, share best practice in meeting consumer expectations, and learn from experts in areas relevant to their business.

This year’s conference theme is ‘Building the Future’, and highlights include:

An official opening by Hon Chris Penk, Minister for Building and Construction, at 11:00am on Friday 21 June.

A keynote on technology and innovation from Sir Ian Taylor at 12:00pm on Friday 21 June.

A keynote on the future of construction in New Zealand from Melissa Clark-Reynolds at 2:30pm on Friday 21 June.

The national final of the NZCB Apprentice Challenge sponsored by ITM, where 20 regional winners will compete for the title of New Zealand’s top carpentry apprentice.

Apprentice Challenge finalists will also take part in the Mitre 10 Great Apprentice Race, a separate fun-focused activity that tasks apprentices with building a project on Friday 21 June. In previous years, the project has included a trike and trailer and a working catapult.

An official closing by Opposition Spokesperson Hon Kieran McAnulty at 3:40pm on Saturday 22 June.

The conference is a chance to reflect on critical sector issues including how the industry can contribute to building more sustainable and greener homes, adapt techniques and materials to respond to climate change, and respond to changing government priorities, including the building consent system, international building material supply and the seismic risk management system. There will also be workshops about cashflow management, marketing for the building industry, and building contracts, as well as insights into the industry from NZCB member builders.

Media are welcome to attend any of the main conference sessions, as outlined above and detailed in the attached conference agenda, which will be held at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

