Pead Welcomes Two New Hires

Kendra Mackie (L) and Enna Ye (R)- Pead (Photo/Supplied)

Pead, Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, has welcomed Enna Ye to its Digital & Social team and Kendra Mackie to its Corporate team, demonstrating the agency’s growth across the business and ability to attract Aotearoa’s top talent.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner of Corporate and Digital at Pead, says the two are strong additions to the Pead’s growing team to meet the needs of clients – both present and future.

“At Pead, our PR and digital marketing consultants work hand-in-hand on client work as one team, allowing for greater cross-discipline collaboration and delivering cost efficiencies to our clients,” says Kraitzick.

“We’re excited to have Enna and Kendra bring their expertise to our Digital and Corporate teams, working to create engaging 360º campaigns that naturally leverage PR, content, and digital to deliver strong business results.”

Transitioning from in-house roles to an agency environment, Enna Ye brings more than a decade’s experience in digital marketing and communications to Pead.

Her innovative approach and proficiency in the digital space helps to develop engaging content that consistently delivers results.

Kendra Mackie joins Pead’s Corporate team as a Senior Account Manager, owing to her strong background in corporate communications and media relations.

As a former ministry employee, she has extensive experience in government and corporate sectors, bringing a strong understanding of government and ministry mechanics – a key to driving impactful communication strategies and client success.

“With a legacy of more than 20 years, Pead continues to set benchmarks in the industry for creative comms and reputation management,” says Kraitzick.

“Enna and Kendra’s arrival not only highlights the agency's ongoing growth, but also strengthens our unique combination of industry-leading communications and digital marketing skills.

"These new hires mark an exciting new phase for Pead, where we're pushing boundaries in innovation and continuing our commitment to nurturing talent,” says Kraitzick.

