REINZ June Data: Property Market A Little Chilly Amid Economic Challenges

Source: REINZ

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) released its June 2024 data today, showing a decrease in sales and median prices nationwide while listings continue to rise.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says that the property market in June is reflecting the wider economic climate in New Zealand. New listings have risen, continuing a trend seen in 2024, yet this increase contrasts with a noticeable decline in buyer activity, reflected in lower national sales figures.

The total number of properties sold in New Zealand decreased by 25.6% year-on-year, from 5,854 to 4,356, and by 32.6% compared to May 2024, from 6,461 to 4,356. Northland saw the only increase in sales, up by 11.9% year-on-year. The most significant decreases year-on-year were West Coast (-51.2%), Tasman (-41.7%), Gisborne (-39.4%) and Auckland (-35.1%). All regions reported a decrease in sales compared to May 2024.

“The typical winter lull, compounded by current economic conditions, has contributed to lower levels of activity in the market. This sentiment is reinforced by seasonally adjusted figures, which reveal a national sales decrease of 11.1% compared to May 2024, reflecting a market performance below expected levels.”

Median prices for June were mixed, with six of the sixteen regions increasing year-on-year. Taranaki and Gisborne stood out, with Taranaki’s median price increasing by 10.7% year-on-year ($570,000 to $631,000) and Gisborne up by 7.0% ($575,000 to $615,000). Five regions saw an increase month-on-month (Taranaki +9.7% to $631,000; Gisborne +3.4% to $615,000; Auckland +2.7% to $1,048,000, Canterbury +1.5% to $690,000; Tasman +0.4% to $777,000).

The national median price decreased by 1.3% year-on-year, from $780,000 to $770,000, and saw no change compared with May 2024. For NZ, excluding Auckland, the median price was up slightly by 0.4% year-on-year, from $682,500 to $685,000, but decreased 0.6% compared to May 2024, from $689,000 to $685,000.

At the end of June, the national inventory level had increased 28.6% (+7,069) from 24,676 to 31,745 year-on-year and decreased 2.6% from 32,598 month-on-month. For New Zealand ex Auckland, inventory levels increased 25.1% (+3,929) year-on-year from 15,655 to 19,583 and decreased 3.2% compared to May 2024 (-647).

Nationally, listings increased by 25.5% year-on-year from 6,218 to 7,805. Twelve of the fifteen regions have seen a rise in new listings year-on-year, with significant increases in Wellington (+50.3%), Hawke’s Bay (+35.6%), Gisborne (+34.8%), Bay of Plenty and Canterbury (+33.6%), Auckland (+33.0%) and Otago (+23.4%). Only two regions saw a decrease in new listings year-on-year: Northland (-26.0%) and Marlborough (-11.8%). West Coast saw no change compared to June 2023 (49 new listings).

“The increased number of listings coming to market continues the trend we have seen all year, with high levels of choice for buyers nationwide. The winter months do tend to see fewer people choosing to sell, and this year is no different. Yet, regardless of the economic conditions, people’s lives change, they grow families and retire and need to make a property decision alongside those changes.”

“Salespeople are seeing some properties come to market due to high interest rates, cost of living pressures and changing employment circumstances.”

Across NZ, there were 489 auctions in June 2024, which was 11.2% of all sales compared to 551 auctions (or 9.4% of all sales) in June 2023. The Auckland region called over half of the auction sales completed nationally in June, at 264 auctions (20.5% of all Auckland sales).

Nationally, median Days to Sell decreased by one day, from 48 to 47 days, compared to a year ago. For New Zealand, excluding Auckland, median Days to Sell decreased by two days year-on-year, from 49 to 47 days. In 11 of the 16 regions, median Days to Sell were lower compared with June 2023. Northland had the highest days to sell at 71 days compared to 69 in May 2024 and 56 compared to this time last year.

The HPI for New Zealand stood at 3,573 in June 2024, down 0.7% from May 2024 and up by 1.3% year-on-year. The average annual growth in the New Zealand HPI over the past five years has been 5.4% per annum, and it is currently 16.4% below the market peak reached in 2021.

“There was a notable decrease in buyer activity in June and a reduced sense of urgency. As more listings come to a well-stocked market, those who are in the position to buy are taking their time to carefully select their ideal home. While winter has set in, we have just seen a slight change in tone coming from the Reserve Bank suggesting that this cycle of interest rate pain may have an end in sight. This is a key factor in both buying and selling decisions but also has an impact on overall sentiment within the industry.” adds Baird.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has the latest and most accurate real estate data in New Zealand.

Fact sheet

Median Prices

Six of 16 regions had year-on-year price increases with Taranaki leading the way with a 10.7% increase.

With Auckland, four of seven TA’s had positive year-on-year median price movements with Auckland City the strongest at +14.5%, followed by Franklin District at +4.9%.

With Wellington, three of eight TAs had positive year-on-year median price movements with Upper Hutt City leading the way with +12.5%, followed by Masterton District at +4.1%.

There were no regional median price records this month.

There were two record median prices at the TA level this month. Otorohanga District recorded a record-high price of $730,000, a 17.7% increase on the prior record set in September 2023 and Taupo District recorded a record-high price of $950,000, a 1.2% increase on the prior record set in June 2022.

Sales counts

Southland had its lowest sales count since January 2023.

In terms of the month of June, June 2024 had the lowest Sales Count in:

o Auckland, Gisborne, Manawatu-Whanganui, Marlborough and Taranaki since records began.

o Southland and Tasman since 1999

o New Zealand and Otago since 2008

o NZ Excl. Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato since 2010

o Canterbury since 2014

o West Coast since 2015

Median Days to Sell

Wellington had its highest median Days to Sell since July 2023.

In terms of the month of June, June 2024 had the highest median Days to Sell in :

o Bay of Plenty, Northland and Waikato since 2020

House Price Index (HPI)

Otago is the top-ranked HPI year-on-year movement this month. Canterbury is second, and Southland is third.

In terms of the three months ending HPI movement, Southland ranks first, Otago second and Manawatu-Whanganui third.

Inventory

All 15 regions have had an increase in inventory in June 2024 compared to one year prior.

Taranaki has had 32 consecutive months of year-on-year increases in inventory.

Northland has had 27 consecutive months where their inventory has been at least 15% higher than the same month the year before.

Listings

Twelve of 15 regions had a year-on-year increase in listings.

Auckland has had 6 consecutive months where their listings have been at least 20% higher than the same month the year before.

Hawke’s Bay has had 6 consecutive months where their listings have been at least 15% higher than the same month the year before.

Auctions

15 out of 16 regions saw an increase in the percentage of sales sold by auction compared to June 2023.

Nationally, there were 489 auctions in June 2024, which was 11.2% of all sales compared to 551 auctions or 9.4% of all sales in June 2023.

Auckland 20.5% = 264 auctions vs 15.3% = 303 auctions in June 2023 (24.3% = 469 auctions in May 2024)

Gisborne 40.0% = 8 auctions vs 21.2% = 7 auctions in June 2023 (34.0% = 18 auctions in May 2024)

Canterbury 13.3% = 98 auctions vs 13.4% = 124 auctions in June 2023 (15.6% = 178 auctions in May 2024)

